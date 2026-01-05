Expansion Highlights Universal Preschool Participation

Mountain Kids now offers full-day & half-day options with Colorado's Universal Preschool Program. Enrollment for Winter 2026 is open. Schedule a tour today!

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Kids Preschool has expanded its early childhood offerings by participating in Colorado’s Universal Preschool (UPK) Program and introducing both full-day and half-day preschool options beginning Winter 2026. Administered by the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, UPK provides up to 15 hours of tuition-free preschool for children in the year before kindergarten, with additional hours available for qualifying families.As part of this expansion, Mountain Kids Preschool now offers increased scheduling flexibility to support working families while maintaining its long-standing, movement-rich, play-based curriculum. Enrollment is available for Winter 2026, and families may schedule personalized preschool tours by calling the front desk or emailing info@mountain-kids.com.Mountain Kids Preschool follows a rolling admissions model, allowing families to enroll children throughout the year as space becomes available. This flexible approach helps ensure more families can access high-quality early learning when it best fits their needs.“This expansion marks an incredible milestone for Mountain Kids and for families in Northern Colorado,” said Jeni Baretta, Operations and Business Development Director. “By offering full-time preschool options and joining the Universal Preschool Program, we’re removing financial and scheduling barriers that have historically limited access.”Mountain Kids Preschool’s mission is to nurture curious, confident learners through hands-on exploration, physical activity, and supportive relationships that prepare children socially, emotionally, and academically for kindergarten and beyond.About the Organization:Mountain Kids Preschool provides early learning programs for children ages 3–5, emphasizing development through structured play, movement, and child-centered instruction.

