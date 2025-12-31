Traffic Alert- 89 NB 47 in Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 NB in the area of mm 47 in the Berlin area is down to one lane, left lane is closed as crews work a crash between a TT unit and another vehicle.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours potentially. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173