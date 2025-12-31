Michael Stone to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Stone, author, U.S. Army veteran, and youth mentor, is set to appear on Inside Success TV, where he shares how faith, truth-telling, and one influential aunt helped him transform four prison stints and 15 years of incarceration into a 25-year professional career and a mission to guide at-risk youth.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Stone explores how the middle and high school years shape future outcomes, and how staying focused can prevent teens from entering the prison pipeline. He breaks down how truth-telling led to a 25-year VA career despite a felony past, and how faith and self-education formed the foundation of his book. Viewers will walk away with practical tools to guide youth, make better choices, and believe in redemption.If I could rewind the tape, I would tell my younger self: “stay straight and narrow with your blinders on like a racehorse, prepare for the future, and remember—we only get one shot at life,” said Michael Stone.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/michael-stone

