Fines, fees banned for low income defendants after convictions, state Supreme Court rules

Low-income defendants who are convicted of crimes can’t be assessed fines and fees they can’t afford in order to pay for programs such as electronic monitoring, drug laboratories and court construction, the California Supreme Court ruled Monday.

