Whirlpool Named America’s Most Trusted® Laundry Appliance Brand for 2026

Results are part of the 2026 America’s Most Trusted® independent consumer opinion research program.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedLaundry Appliance Brand Study, identifying Whirlpool as the most trusted laundry appliance brand among consumers across the United States. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.1, Whirlpool earned the highest overall trust rating among the nation’s most widely recognized laundry appliance manufacturers. The 2026 recognition reflects Whirlpool’s strong connection with consumers and its reputation for product reliability, performance, and long-term durability in everyday household use.The 2026 rankings are based on 11,903 consumer opinions from individuals who reported actively shopping for laundry appliances within the past 12 months. Participants evaluated the brands they encountered while researching or comparing washers and dryers, offering insight into how shoppers assess product quality, value, and brand reputation during the purchase consideration process. Because the study evaluates the brands most frequently considered by consumers, the findings provide a meaningful view of trust in the national laundry appliance market.Whirlpool ranked first among eight leading laundry appliance brands included in the study, finishing ahead of Maytag, Bosch, LG, GE, Samsung, Kenmore, and Frigidaire. These brands represent the manufacturers most commonly reviewed and compared by appliance shoppers across a wide range of price points and product features. While several brands earned strong trust ratings, Whirlpool emerged as the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026. The America’s Most TrustedLaundry Appliance Brand Study has been conducted annually since 2015, providing one of the longest-running measures of consumer trust in the category.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-laundry-appliance-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

