Trex Earns Sixth Consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking Brand Recognition

Study evaluates trust perceptions across nine of the nation’s most recognized and frequently considered decking brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedOutdoor Decking Brand Study, with Trex earning the top position as the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating outdoor decking products for their homes. The 2026 recognition marks the sixth consecutive year Trex has been named America’s Most Trustedoutdoor decking brand, reflecting sustained consumer confidence in the company’s product performance, durability, and long-term value.The study findings are based on responses from 5,278 individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for outdoor decking within the past 12 months. Participants evaluated the brands they encountered during the purchase consideration process, providing insight into how consumers weigh quality, reliability, and design characteristics when selecting decking materials. Because the study focuses on the most widely recognized and frequently considered decking brands, the results offer a meaningful view of current shopper sentiment across the national marketplace.Trex led the 2026 rankings with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.7 and a five-star rating, finishing ahead of Deckorators, TimberTech, ChoiceDek, NovaWood, Envision, TruGrain, Duradek, and Fiberon. These brands represent the companies most commonly sought by consumers across a variety of composite, engineered, and specialty decking materials, providing the competitive context in which trust perceptions are formed. While several brands earned positive trust ratings, Trex remained the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-outdoor-decking-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

