Swiss watch tariffs spark price hikes up to 15%. Buyers rush to trusted sellers like WatchMaxx to secure value before costs climb.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recently updated November 15% tariff on Swiss watches has reshaped the luxury timepiece market nearly overnight. Retailers across the United States are adjusting price tags, consumers are rushing to buy popular watch brands before hikes settle in, and brands are revisiting long-standing pricing structures.The U.S., long a dominant buyer of Swiss watches, now faces an uncertain retail climate. Brands like Patek Philippe and Cartier have already raised U.S. prices by 10–15%. Breitling nudged its prices higher by around 4.3%, while Swatch Group brands, including Omega and Tissot, followed with increases closer to 5–10%.Retailers forecast tighter margins, with Watches of Switzerland expecting adjusted margin drops of up to 100 basis points for the fiscal year. Swiss watch exports to the U.S. plummeted 55% year-over-year in September.Top-rated luxury watch reseller WatchMaxx reports that the American dollar is really struggling against the Swiss franc right now (as of 11/21, the exchange rate is near 0.80), and it's creating huge headaches for luxury watch brands in Switzerland.Since manufacturers pay their costs in francs but earn much of their revenue in dollars, their margins are getting squeezed. To make up for it, brands like Patek Philippe and Rolex have been raising U.S. prices, leaving American buyers facing noticeably higher price tags.Amid rising prices, WatchMaxx continues to offer inventory priced as it was before the tariff took effect. That includes brand-new models from top Swiss manufacturers, ready to ship from U.S. stock. Buyers looking to avoid recent hikes are moving fast on listings with pre-tariff pricing still in place. Customers turn to WatchMaxx for the best balance of affordability, authenticity, and quality in luxury watches.Shoppers face difficult timing decisions. Some Rolex models saw a 3% increase ahead of the full tariff. Grey market demand is rising as buyers chase in-country inventory that sidesteps the new import costs.While negotiations have reduced the September 39% tariff to a now 15% in November, future increases could still happen. It is proof that the watch market remains volatile — and luxury watch retailers like WatchMaxx , with authentic inventory already stateside, are drawing sharp interest from collectors and first-time buyers alike.

