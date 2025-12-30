KingKonree Showcases One-Stop Solid Surface Solutions at Big 5 Dubai 2025

During the showcase, KingKonree highlighted innovative wudu basin designs for global engineering projects.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd. successfully concluded its participation as an exhibitor at Big 5 Dubai 2025, held from November 24 to November 27, 2025. The exhibition marked another milestone for the company as it presented its comprehensive solid surface sanitary ware and engineering-focused solutions to a global audience of construction and project professionals.During the four-day event, KingKonree showcased a wide range of products, including marble textured solid surface vanity sink, pedestal basins, wudu basins, solid surface sheets, and bathtubs. These products received strong interest from visitors, with the wudu basin emerging as a particular highlight. The product was especially favored by Middle Eastern customers, reflecting a clear alignment with regional usage requirements and design expectations.Visitors to the KingKonree booth primarily came from the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Iraq, Iran, Oman, and Bahrain, alongside attendees from Europe and Africa. The majority of these customers were involved in engineering and construction projects, such as hotels, villas, hospitals, mosques, apartments, and government developments. Many were buyers and decision-makers from construction engineering and processing fields, including those working on five-star hotels, apartments, villas, resorts, residential, large-scale public and private projects.Engineering customers showed strong demand for KingKonree’s professional one-stop purchasing model, which the company positions as a core advantage. By offering integrated solid surface solutions under one roof, KingKonree supports project clients seeking efficiency, consistency, and reliable supply for complex developments. The exhibition demonstrated that this one-stop solution approach resonates strongly with international engineering buyers who value streamlined procurement and dependable product performance.A featured product at the exhibition was KingKonree’s innovative solid surface wudu wash station. The design challenges the traditional perception that wudu basins are exclusive to religious sites by introducing modular flexibility suitable for a wide range of architectural and functional environments. Through adjustable base openings and customizable rod combinations, the unit can be adapted to different spatial scales and usage habits. This approach allows religious practices to be integrated into everyday spaces in a way that is practical, participatory, and sustainable.Ergonomics played a central role in the design of the wudu wash station. The seat height aligns with the sitting posture of most users, while the spacing between support poles balances functional assistance with privacy considerations. The water flow pressure and spray gun angle were refined through extensive testing to ensure a natural and smooth flushing action. This reduces the mechanical feel often associated with ritual fixtures and enhances overall comfort and cleanliness during use.Visual and spatial experience were also key considerations. The diffuse reflection of light and shadow across the metal surfaces, combined with indirect lighting along the base edges, helps create a tranquil atmosphere before and after prayer. This thoughtful integration of form, function, and ambiance contributed to the strong reception of the product among Middle Eastern visitors at the show.KingKonree is a professional manufacturer of solid surface sanitary ware, solid surface countertops, and solid surface sheets. As the No.1 solid surface entire ranges manufacturer in China, the company operates from a 25,000-square-meter factory in Huizhou, Guangdong. Each year, KingKonree ships more than 1,200 containers to 126 countries, covering all major solid surface product categories.The company places strong emphasis on product quality and service. For its bathroom series, KingKonree maintains a resin percentage of 40 percent, which is 33 percent higher than the overall industry level in China. Only top-tier materials are used in production, including Chinalcoaluminum powder and LRcolor paste, which the company has consistently applied for two decades to ensure long-term quality stability.KingKonree also offers an extended quality warranty of up to 10 years. Its products have passed multiple international tests and certifications, including CE, SGS, CUPC, CSA, and PROP65. These measures are designed to provide customers with confidence and reduce long-term maintenance and complaint risks. Beyond manufacturing, KingKonree focuses on product optimization and upgrading, supported by more than 1,000 molds accumulated over 25 years of development. This extensive mold library enables flexible design choices and shortens the time required to turn new concepts into finished products, helping customers respond faster to market trends.Sustainability and social responsibility are also integral to KingKonree’s operations. Recognizing the environmental challenges associated with solid surface manufacturing, the company has built a five-star ECO production line certified by the Chinese government. This investment supports environmental protection, ensures production stability, and reduces the risk of pollution-related shutdowns.Since 2008, KingKonree has been selected by international hospitality brands such as Marriott and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. To date, the company has supported more than 800 customers in completing over 2,000 projects worldwide using its non-porous, durable, and cost-effective solid surface products. Through continuous improvement and customer-focused solutions, KingKonree aims to exceed client expectations and build long-term partnerships across global markets.For more information about the featured wudu wash station, visit:Learn more about KingKonree at https://www.kingkonree.com/ For the latest updates, follow KingKonree on Social Media.YouTube @kingkonreeFacebook @kkrsolidsurfaceX (formerly Twitter) @kingkonreePinterest @KingkonreesolidsurfaceLinkedIn @kingkonreesolidsurfaceInstagram @kkrkingkonreeAddress: Room No. 2408-2508, Building 5A, Longguang Jiuzuan, Longhua District, Shenzhen, China.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.