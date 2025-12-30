Ownera and LayerZero Partner to Enable Cross-Chain Institutional Tokenization at Scale

Strategic integration connects Ownera's institutional application layer and LayerZero's cross-chain platform; LayerZero apps launch on Ownera SuperApps Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ownera and LayerZero today announced a strategic partnership to connect their platforms to enable comprehensive cross-chain solutions for institutional tokenization. The collaboration integrates LayerZero's interoperability protocol – which connects 160+ blockchains and has facilitated over $200 billion in value transfer since inception – with Ownera's Router and SuperApps Platform, already live in production with major financial institutions enabling applications such as intraday repo, trading platforms, collateral mobility, aggregated payment solutions and CSD connectivity.

This partnership connects the best platform in the application layer with the best platform in the network layer to provide a full solution for financial institutions, asset issuers, and application providers that look to strategically scale their tokenized products across business use cases, partners, and assets on all blockchains.

As traditional finance and blockchain-native infrastructure converge, financial institutions and financial application developers face a fundamental challenge: how to rapidly deploy multiple use cases across trading partners while issuing and accessing assets on any blockchain – without building costly bilateral integrations for each use case and connection. The Ownera-LayerZero partnership solves this by combining the leading interoperability protocol with the institutional application layer that major banks trust for production deployment.

The partnership launches with two new LayerZero SuperApps on the Ownera SuperApps Platform:

• LayerZero Cross-chain Asset Platform enables issuers to make assets available across all supported chains, instantly accessible on the Ownera platform—including applications for subscription, trading, collateral, repo, data, lending, payments, and custody.

• LayerZero Cross-chain Connector provides a utility integration that allows SuperApp developers to seamlessly access assets across 160+ blockchains without complex technical implementation.

"To scale, financial institutions and financial application developers require production-grade infrastructure for an application stack that works across any blockchain, with any asset, connecting to thousands of counterparties with zero bilateral integrations," said Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO, Ownera. "By integrating LayerZero's proven cross-chain technology with our architecture, we're enabling institutions to deploy the comprehensive, scalable sets of solutions that they need. All router-enabled applications can now reach the entire LayerZero universe of assets and chains – creating the interoperable foundation that institutions demand."

"Financial institutions are entering tokenization with unprecedented momentum, but they need infrastructure that matches the scale and security requirements of traditional finance," said Simon Baksys, VP of BD, LayerZero. "This partnership combines LayerZero's extensive blockchain coverage – including 9 of the top 20 stablecoins and over 250 tokenized equities operating cross-chain – with Ownera's deep institutional relationships and production-proven platform. Together, we're delivering the enterprise-grade cross-chain capabilities that banks and asset managers require."

The partnership addresses three converging market realities: all assets will ultimately be tokenized, the market will remain multi-chain, and every institution will deploy multiple use cases requiring interoperability across heterogeneous blockchain networks. Current approaches force institutions to choose between limited blockchain coverage or building extensive integrations that are operationally intensive.

The Ownera-LayerZero solution provides:

• Any Asset: Institutions can move any token or asset cross-chain using LayerZero to achieve unified supply and universal composability, optimizing capital efficiency across their entire operation.

• Any Blockchain: Institutions can distribute and source capital from customers on any of 160+ connected chains, maximizing market reach without infrastructure complexity.

• Institutional-Grade Security: Institutions can own and operate their entire cross-chain security stack with LayerZero's configurable approach, maintaining the control and oversight that institutional compliance demands.

Both companies share a fundamental architectural principle: connecting financial institutions, applications and blockchains directly with one another, without intermediary networks of unknown third parties. This direct-connection model allows for application-specific security, robust control and shared accountability that regulated institutions require to safeguard their customers.

LayerZero currently powers interoperability for 9 of the top 20 stablecoins and over 250 tokenized equity assets, demonstrating its capacity to serve institutional-grade use cases at scale. Ownera's FinP2P protocol currently orchestrates over $5 billion in monthly trading volume and works with a network of 70+ financial institutions and dozens of application providers to deliver institutional-grade applications to market. The Ownera SuperApps Platform enables institutions and developers to build applications that operate seamlessly across any blockchain network, with production deployments already live at tier-one banks for intraday repo, collateral mobility, and distribution use cases.

The LayerZero SuperApps are available immediately on the Ownera SuperApps Platform. Financial institutions and developers can access the platform at www.superapps.ownera.io.



About Ownera

Ownera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io

About LayerZero

LayerZero is where finance and the internet converge. It makes any token and application compatible with every type of blockchain. From protocols to institutions, organizations use LayerZero to build, issue, and scale digital assets and products. It connects 160+ blockchains, processes millions of messages a year, billions in value transfer, and powers 61% of all stablecoins moving across blockchains. Trusted by PayPal USD, Ethena, the State of Wyoming, BitGo, and more, LayerZero has become the standard for building cross chain.

Media enquiries

For Ownera

Anouschka Elliott, Chief Marketing Officer

Anouschka.Elliott@ownera.io

For LayerZero

Mark, Communications Lead

mark@LayerZero.Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.