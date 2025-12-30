Ecer.com Attends China Cross-Border E-commerce Ecological Innovation Conference

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the 12th China Cross-Border E-commerce Ecological Innovation Conference was held in Beijing. Ecer's Senior VP Alex Chen was invited to attend and shared insights on topics such as improving the efficiency in exploring overseas markets and enhancing global expansion capabilities of foreign trade enterprises.

Many foreign trade enterprises, especially a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises, face challenges such as limited marketing budgets, high customer acquisition costs, and low market development efficiency. The rise and development of AI technology has brought new opportunities for foreign trade enterprises to address long-standing pain points in their overseas expansion. At the conference, Alex Chen shared Ecer.com specific practices and achievements in using the latest AI technology to improve the global marketing capabilities and efficiency of foreign trade enterprises.

For sixteen years, Ecer.com has focused on providing digital marketing services for Chinese manufacturing enterprises going global. Through continuous technological innovation, it has consistently helped foreign trade enterprises reduce marketing costs in cross-border trade and improve the efficiency of overseas market development. In the era of artificial intelligence, Ecer.com applies the latest AI technology to practical business scenarios of foreign trade, helping enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency across various business stages - from promotion and operation, and online negotiation to business opportunity conversion, and order fulfillment, in order to cope with the increasingly fierce international market competition.

The daily operations of foreign trade marketing typically consume significant manpower. Ecer.com utilizes AI technology to automate a large portion of operational tasks. Tedious yet essential tasks like updating and maintaining promotional content are no longer entirely reliant on traditional manual methods, greatly improving efficiency with the help of ECER's AI technology.

Marketing automation is one of the earliest and most successful areas of ECER's intelligent technology development, significantly improving the efficiency of global promotion for enterprises. ECER has achieved comprehensive automation from formulating promotion plan, placing advertisements to updating and optimizing strategies, not only significantly improving the return on investment of corporate promotion budgets but also saving substantial manpower costs.

Trade negotiation is a crucial business step in the process of developing customers. ECER's AIonline customer service system supports real-time multilingual translation and includes professional terminology models for various vertical industries, enabling real-time online communication with global buyers in different languages, helping enterprises seize business opportunities immediately. AI online customer service provides 24/7 uninterrupted service, achieving a dual breakthrough in both efficiency and quality for cross-border business communication.

After implementing the intelligent customer service system, one ECER member company, Guangzhou Helioson Car Care Co., Ltd. successfully broke down language and time zone barriers with customers in South America and Europe. One night, the AI customer service responded instantly to an inquiry from a Spanish buyer, accurately translating in real-time and communicating product details to pinpoint the buyer's specific purchasing needs and secure an order. The AI customer service acts as a 24/7 online "global business touchpoint," accurately and efficiently seizing every valuable business opportunity.

Alex Chen stated that Ecer.com will continue to advance the deep application of AI technology across the entire foreign trade process, focusing on addressing the most urgent efficiency-enhancing aspects of critical business scenarios. This will effectively help companies reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance their core competitiveness, making AI technology a core driving force in their overseas expansion and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.