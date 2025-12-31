Autonomous Public Transit Market Growth autonomous public transit market Autonomous Public Transit Share

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Public Transit Market 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Autonomous public transit refers to passenger transport services delivered using self-driving vehicles that operate without a human driver” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Public Transit Market to Surpass $7 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Commercial Vehicle market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,431 billion by 2029, with Autonomous Public Transit to represent around 0.5% of the parent market. Within the Transport industry, which is expected to be $8,792 billion by 2029, the Autonomous Public Transit market is estimated to account for nearly 8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Autonomous Public Transit Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the autonomous public transit market size in 2029, valued at $2,753 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,114 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth is supported by the increasing demand for sustainable transportation and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Autonomous Public Transit Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the autonomous public transit market in 2029, valued at $1,802 million. The market is expected to grow from $610 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable transportation and rising investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Autonomous Public Transit Market in 2029?

The autonomous public transit market is segmented by vehicle type into autonomous electric buses, autonomous shuttles and autonomous taxis. The autonomous electric buses market will be the largest segment of the autonomous public transit market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 61% or $4,252 million of the total in 2029. The autonomous electric buses market will be supported by growing government incentives for zero-emission public transport, increasing demand for cost-effective and environmentally friendly mass transit solutions, rising adoption in urban and intercity routes to reduce congestion, advancements in battery technology enhancing range and efficiency, integration of autonomous driving systems for improved safety and reduced labor costs, expansion of smart city initiatives and favorable regulatory frameworks promoting electric mobility.

The autonomous public transit market is segmented by component into software, hardware and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the autonomous public transit market segmented by component, accounting for 47% or $3,261 million of the total in 2029. The software market will be supported by advancements in AI-driven decision-making and route optimization, increasing integration of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication systems, growing demand for real-time fleet management solutions, rising adoption of predictive maintenance software to improve uptime, expanding role of cybersecurity in protecting autonomous systems, development of cloud-based mobility platforms and supportive government initiatives for digital transportation infrastructure.

The autonomous public transit market is segmented by application into industrial transportation, urban transportation and rural transportation. The urban transportation market will be the largest segment of the autonomous public transit market segmented by application, accounting for 83% or $5,835 million of the total in 2029. The urban transportation market will be supported by rising urban population driving demand for efficient public mobility, increasing adoption in smart city projects, potential to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, growing preference for shared and sustainable transport models, advancements in mapping and localization for complex city environments, supportive regulatory frameworks for urban trials and integration with multimodal transport networks

What is the expected CAGR for the Autonomous Public Transit Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the autonomous public transit market leading up to 2029 is 23%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Autonomous Public Transit Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global autonomous public transit market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape urban mobility systems, fleet operations, and vehicle manufacturing processes worldwide

Adoption Of Connected And Autonomous Vehicles - The adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles will become a key driver of growth in the autonomous public transit market by 2029. The adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) drives the growth of the autonomous public transit market because these technologies enable safer, more efficient and coordinated transit operations. Connected vehicles can communicate with each other and traffic infrastructure to optimize routes, reduce congestion and prevent accidents. Autonomous vehicles reduce reliance on human drivers, lowering labor costs and enabling continuous, reliable service. As a result, the adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles is anticipated to contributing to a 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Global Public Transit Spending - The rising global public transit spending will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the autonomous public transit market by 2029. Rising global public transit investment is driving growth in the autonomous public transit market, as increased funding enables cities and transit agencies to upgrade infrastructure, integrate advanced technologies and deploy autonomous vehicle fleets. Enhanced financial support facilitates the implementation of smart systems and digital networks, making autonomous public transit more viable and scalable. Consequently, the rising global public transit spending is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Sustainable Transportation - The increasing demand for sustainable transportation within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the autonomous public transit market by 2029, the increasing demand for sustainable transportation drives the autonomous public transit market because autonomous vehicles (AVs) can be electric, energy-efficient and optimized for reduced emissions. Cities and transit agencies see AVs as a way to lower carbon footprints, decrease air pollution and support green mobility goals. Additionally, autonomous systems can improve route efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, making public transit both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Therefore, this increasing demand for sustainable transportation is projected to supporting to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Platform Growth - The peer-to-peer (p2p) platform growth will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the autonomous public transit market by 2029. Favorable government initiatives can drive the growth of the autonomous public transit market by providing funding, policy support and regulatory frameworks that encourage the adoption of autonomous vehicles. For example, governments may invest in smart infrastructure, offer subsidies or incentives for autonomous fleet deployment and streamline safety regulations, making it easier for transit agencies and private companies to implement autonomous public transit systems efficiently. Consequently, the peer-to-peer (p2p) platform growth is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Autonomous Public Transit Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the autonomous electric buses transit market, the autonomous public transit mobility software market, and the urban autonomous public transit market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in AI-enabled navigation, connected vehicle technologies, and electrification of urban mobility solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of autonomous technologies that enable safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable transit, fueling transformative growth within the broader autonomous urban mobility industry.

The urban autonomous public transit market is projected to grow by $3,795 million, the autonomous electric buses transit market by $2,786 million, and the autonomous public transit mobility software market by $2,326 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

