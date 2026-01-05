Behr Earns Fifth Consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Paint Brand Recognition

Behr continues its multiyear leadership with the highest Net Trust Quotient Score among top paint brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today released the findings of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedPaint Brand Study, with Behr earning the top position as the brand most trusted by consumers considering the purchase of paint for their homes. The 2026 recognition marks the fifth consecutive year Behr has earned this distinction, underscoring the brand’s strong connection with consumers and its reputation for dependable performance and consistent results.The study draws on the experiences and opinions of 12,444 individuals nationwide who reported actively shopping for paint within the past year. Participants evaluated a range of leading manufacturers, providing feedback on the brands they encountered while comparing options for both interior and exterior paint projects. Because the study focuses on the brands most widely recognized and frequently examined by shoppers, the results offer a meaningful snapshot of how trust is formed in a category where product quality and reliability are central to purchase decisions.Behr ranked first among 11 major paint manufacturers, finishing ahead of Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore, Kilz, Valspar, Dunn-Edwards, Glidden, Kelly-Moore, Olympic, Pittsburgh Paint, and Dutch Boy. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.1 and a five-star rating, Behr stood out for its strong consumer trust. While numerous brands received favorable evaluations in the study, Behr’s performance positioned it clearly at the top of the category for 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-paint-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

