Bosch Earns Eighth Consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Kitchen Appliance Brand Distinction

2026 Study reflects trust perceptions across refrigerators, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and microwaves.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedKitchen Appliance study, identifying Bosch as the most trusted kitchen appliance brand in the United States for the eighth consecutive year. The findings highlight Bosch’s continued leadership in consumer trust, reflecting strong performance across product reliability, user experience, and perceived long-term value among shoppers evaluating new kitchen appliances.The 2026 rankings are based on 25,048 opinions from individuals who reported actively shopping for kitchen appliances within the past year. Participants assessed their experiences with leading brands across major product categories, including refrigerators, cooktops, dishwashers, and microwaves. The study evaluates the most recognized and frequently considered brands in the marketplace, providing a clear view of those most visible to and trusted by consumers. With a large, nationally representative sample, the findings offer meaningful insights into current shopper sentiment and the overall state of trust in the kitchen appliance industry.Bosch led the 2026 rankings with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.9, earning a five-star rating and outperforming all other brands evaluated in the study. The research also included several of the most widely recognized kitchen appliance manufacturers in the United States, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, LG, Maytag, Samsung, GE, and Frigidaire. These brands represent the companies most frequently considered by shoppers across major appliance categories, reflecting the marketplace context in which consumers form their trust perceptions. While many brands earned positive ratings, Bosch remained the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information about the Lifestory Research 2026, America's Most TrustedKitchen Appliance Brand study, visit the study page https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-kitchen-appliance-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

