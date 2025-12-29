Preserving More Than 6,600 Affordable Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $2 billion in housing bonds and subsidies have been awarded to 24 housing developments located in communities across New York State that will create or preserve more than 6,600 affordable, supportive, sustainable, and modern homes. The awards are part of the Governor’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“These investments reflect my commitment to creating quality, modern homes that enrich communities and are making New York more affordable for a wide array of households, including families and seniors,” Governor Hochul said. “By coupling State financing tools with private resources, we are generating more than $3 billion in overall investment that will improve neighborhoods, reduce energy costs and provide thousands of affordable housing options across every region of the State.”

Financing is allocated through New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s recent bond issuances which provided $865 million in housing bonds and $990 million in subsidy. All awarded projects will achieve high levels of sustainability and carbon reduction, complementing New York’s mission to address climate change by decreasing emissions 85 percent by 2050 across all sectors. When coupled with additional private funding and resources, the projects receiving funding are expected to generate $3.5 billion in overall investment.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through this $2 billion investment, we are making it possible for more than 6,600 families and individuals to afford a place to call home, while also building stronger, greener, more connected communities across our state. This is another step forward in our $25 billion Housing Plan that is building the future that New York needs to thrive.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “To address the housing crisis, we must both build and preserve affordable as well as supportive units across the state. That’s why the Legislature and the Governor have diligently worked to do just that. This much-needed funding will go a long way in creating new homes for the many New Yorkers who are struggling to get by. As Chair of the Assembly Housing Committee, I will continue the fight to build more housing throughout the Empire State next session.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “These enormous investments are exemplary of our sustained commitment to using every tool available to us to end the crises of inadequate housing supply, unaffordability, evictions, and homelessness that grip our state. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and our legislative colleagues, Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, and everyone at HCR, for their partnership in this critical work.“

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “Preserving and expanding affordable housing is essential, and this $2 billion investment in housing bonds and subsidies for 24 developments statewide will meaningfully strengthen communities across New York. As Senator of the 29th Senate District, proudly representing neighborhoods in the South Bronx and East Harlem, I am happy to hear that this housing initiative includes much needed investments in the 29th Senate District. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and my colleagues in government for working to maintain and expand this important initiative.”

The awarded projects are:

New York City

$87 million for the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan – The transformation of the former Stewart Hotel in Midtown Manhattan into a 579-unit affordable and supportive housing development for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The project also includes ground floor retail space. Developed by Breaking Ground and Slate Property Group.

$95 million for Concern Inwood in the Bronx – Construction of a 210-unit affordable and supportive housing development in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The project includes a terrace with community gardening opportunities and additional green space. Developed by Concern for Independent Living.

$166 million for River II Apartments in the Bronx – Construction of a 292-unit mixed-use project in the Bronx’s West Concourse neighborhood for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. The project also includes commercial space, an urban farm, and community facilities. There will be supportive units reserved for eligible tenants who experience chronic homelessness or veterans with disabilities. Developed by Community Access and Blue Sky Bronx.

$49 million for Bay Ridge Towers in Brooklyn – Preservation of an 811-unit affordable development in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood. The development is a Mitchell-Lama co-op located above a Long Island Rail Road rail line that includes playgrounds and other outdoor amenities for families. The complex is occupied by low- and moderate-income households whose monthly common charges equate to an average of approximately 40 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Bay Ridge Air Rights and MM Development Advisors.

$39 million for Jimerson Apartments in Brooklyn – Preservation of a 421-unit affordable development in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood. The development is a Mitchell-Lama co-op occupied by households earning an average of 40 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Earl W. Jimerson Housing Company and MM Development Advisors.

$186 million for Sparrow Square Phase 1 in Brooklyn – The construction of a 261-unit affordable supportive project on the site of the former Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn for households earning up to 30 percent of the Area Median Income. The project is part of Vital Brooklyn, the State’s comprehensive community development initiative that addresses chronic social, economic, and health disparities in central Brooklyn. Developed by Breaking Ground and DD Kingsboro.

$50 million for Park Hill on Staten Island – Preservation of a 1,103-unit affordable and supportive housing project located across six sites for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Arker Companies, LIHC Investment Fund, and L+M Development Partners.

$11 million for St. Elizabeth’s Manor on Staten Island – The preservation of an 80-unit affordable and supportive housing development for senior households earning up to 30 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation.

Mid-Hudson

$110 million for Wallace Campus in Poughkeepsie – An 187-unit affordable and supportive housing development that includes the transformation of a former department store as well as new construction. All units will be affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Wallace Campus Housing.

Capital Region

$24 million for Harbor House in Schenectady – A 96-unit affordable and supportive housing development that includes preservation of an existing YWCA building as well as new construction. All apartments will be affordable for households earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income. Co-developed by the YWCA and Xenolith Partners.

$87 million for Mosaic South in Albany – The construction of 166 townhomes and apartments scattered in Albany’s South End neighborhood for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by South End Second Avenue, LLC.

$74 million for South Mall Towers in Albany – The preservation of a 347-unit development for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. All units are reserved for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Developed by Somaltow Housing Company.

$159 million for Steamboat Square Phase 2 in Albany – The second phase of the redevelopment of Albany Housing Authority’s Steamboat Square Campus. A 343-unit affordable and supportive project that includes preservation as well as new construction. All units will be affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by the Albany Housing Authority Development Corporation.

Central New York

$99 million for Jensen Avenue Apartments in Syracuse – The first phase of a three-phase development that includes affordable and market-rate rental units, as well as homeowner-occupied townhomes. The 261 apartments in this phase will be affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. The development will be built on the site of the former Syracuse Developmental Center, a formerly state-owned psychiatric hospital that is now vacant. Developed by Albanese Development Corporation.

$172 million for East Adams Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Syracuse – The first and second phases of a multi-phase redevelopment that will create approximately 1,500 homes and transform the East Adams neighborhood of Syracuse. The 257 apartments in these two phases will be affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by McCormack Baron Salazar.

Western New York

$46 million for Amherst Commons in Buffalo – The construction of a 133-unit development for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The project will feature supportive units for eligible tenants, including those with intellectual or development disabilities. Developed by Regan Development.

$39 million for Towne Gardens in Buffalo – The preservation of a 360-unit development in East Buffalo for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Outdoor amenities will be added including playgrounds, exercise equipment, and walking paths. Developed by BFC Partners.

$208 million for Marine Drive Apartments in Buffalo – The first phase of a multi-phase redevelopment of a public housing complex on the Lake Erie waterfront. This phase includes the construction of 254 apartments for households earning up to 120 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Habitat Company, Duvernay and Brooks, and Bridges/Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

$49 million for Jordan Gardens in Niagara Falls – The preservation of a 100-unit Niagara Falls Housing Authority development for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. The project also includes a new center for residents and a playground. Developed by Beacon Communities.

$3 million for Meadowbrooke Apartments in Newfane – The preservation of a 26-unit development in the town of Newfane, Niagara County. Apartments are reserved for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by MM Development Advisors.

$5 million for Walden Park in Lockport – The preservation of a 61-unit affordable senior development in the city of Lockport, Niagara County. The apartments are reserved for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by MM Development Advisors.

Finger Lakes

$58 million for Gateway Apartments in Rochester – An adaptive reuse project that transforms a vacant office building in downtown Rochester into 129 units of housing for residents earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Gateway Preservation.

$40 million for Los Flamboyanes in Rochester – The preservation of a 153-unit Mitchell Lama development in Rochester’s Upper Falls neighborhood for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Developed by Landsman Development Corporation with development consulting by CSD Housing.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 70,000 have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, nearly 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification.