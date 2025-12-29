Hollander International Issues Winter Moving Advisory for Illinois Residents

Hollander International Storage & Moving shares safety recommendations for winter relocations

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter weather settles over Illinois, Hollander International Storage & Moving has issued a seasonal advisory offering essential tips for a safe and efficient move during the colder months. Known as one of the top-rated Illinois movers , Hollander aims to help residents and businesses navigate the unique challenges that winter poses to the relocation process.According to relocation experts at Hollander, winter moving requires additional preparation, including monitoring weather forecasts, protecting flooring from ice and snow, and confirming heat and electricity are operational at both old and new locations. Homeowners and companies planning to relocate are encouraged to book early to ensure availability and allow extra time for weather-related delays.The company also reminds businesses that scheduling commercial moving operations during off-peak periods, like winter, may offer advantages like better availability and faster timelines.As a trusted Illinois moving company with over 130 years of experience, Hollander continues to prioritize the safety and satisfaction of its clients, regardless of the season.About Hollander International: Hollander Storage and Moving Company is a five-generation, family-owned business based in Chicago, proudly serving the community since 1888. With over 130 years of experience in the moving industry, Hollander is committed to providing dependable, high-quality moving and storage services tailored to each client's specific needs. A long-standing agent of United Van Lines, the company upholds the core values of professionalism, trustworthiness, customer-centric service, and family-oriented care, all underpinned by a 'Service First' commitment.

