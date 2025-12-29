Squirrel Ai Sets the Guinness World Record™ for 'Largest AI vs Traditional Teaching Differential Experiment'

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As digital education continues to advance, scientifically validating the practical impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching has become a key focus in the industry. Recently, Squirrel Ai’s Intelligent Tutor successfully set a Guinness World Record™ by conducting the first-ever large-scale AI versus traditional teaching differential experiment. On December 15, 2025, the record for the “Largest AI vs Traditional Teaching Differential Experiment” was officially recognized and certified.

This challenge was conducted in collaboration with iResearch Consulting and involved 1,662 students across fifth and sixth grades in five schools. The data showed that the group using Squirrel Ai’s adaptive learning system outperformed the traditional teaching group across multiple metrics, including average scores and top-performer rates. This experiment not only represented a large-scale comparison of teaching effectiveness but also demonstrated Squirrel Ai’s technical capability through its proprietary multimodal large adaptive education model, providing a valuable reference for validating AI’s educational outcomes.

01 Scientific Validation via Guinness Standards: Providing Credible Benchmarks for AI Education

Established in 1955, Guinness World Records is globally recognized for independent and rigorous certification. Each record represents a verifiable achievement in its respective field. Squirrel Ai’s challenge for the “Largest AI vs Traditional Teaching Differential Experiment” falls under a specialized category assessing AI’s effectiveness compared to traditional teaching methods.

The challenge required strict adherence to experimental protocols, including clearly defined groups, consistent teaching content, specified learning durations, and full supervision by subject-matter experts, ensuring process standardization and data authenticity. Squirrel Ai meticulously followed these standards, completing a teaching comparison involving over a thousand students, ultimately achieving Guinness certification. This milestone demonstrates that the experiment’s design and execution met internationally recognized norms, establishing a credible reference system for evaluating AI-driven educational outcomes.

02 Data Demonstrates Teaching Advantages, Multimodal Large Model Supports Personalized Effectiveness

An independent research report from iResearch Consulting provided detailed analysis for this experiment. The 1,662 students were randomly divided into the Squirrel Ai adaptive learning system group and the traditional teacher-led group, with comparable academic baselines at the start. After one semester, final examination results showed that the AI teaching group consistently outperformed the traditional group across key indicators.

For fifth graders, the AI group achieved an average score of 87.58, 8.78 points higher than the traditional group’s 78.80. Among performance levels, the AI group’s top-performer rate (score ≥ 85) reached 67.61%, substantially higher than the traditional group’s 38.46%; the pass rate (score ≥ 60) reached 96.48%, exceeding the traditional group’s 88.86%; the failure rate was only 3.52%, significantly lower than the traditional group’s 11.14%.

For sixth graders, the AI group’s average score was 92.91 (out of 120), 13.84 points higher than the traditional group. The AI group’s top-performer rate was 49.95%, exceeding the traditional group by 17.78 percentage points; the pass rate reached 81.22%, 20.79 percentage points higher; and the failure rate was 18.78%, far below the traditional group’s 39.57%.

Overall, the data shows that Squirrel Ai’s adaptive system not only improved average scores but also enhanced the proportion of top performers, ensured higher pass rates, and effectively reduced failure rates, achieving comprehensive educational gains.

These outcomes were supported by Squirrel Ai’s proprietary multimodal large adaptive education model, the first of its kind in China’s education sector. The model integrates and processes text, image, and audio data, providing deep insights into learners’ knowledge states, abilities, and emotional profiles. In this experiment, the system analyzed massive learning behavior data to design differentiated learning paths, offer precise content recommendations, and provide error analysis, enabling highly personalized learning experiences.

Layered analysis revealed that all student segments—low, medium, and high achievers—benefited from the AI system, with particularly notable gains for students with weaker foundations. This validates that multimodal adaptive technology can improve overall teaching efficiency while promoting individualized instruction and advancing educational equity.

Notably, Squirrel Ai’s Guinness World Record achievement, backed by empirical research, highlights the system’s effectiveness in enhancing learning outcomes and demonstrates the robust technological foundation supporting AI-driven education. From deploying AI in classrooms to using rigorous experiments to document measurable results, Squirrel Ai is building a complete ecosystem encompassing technology, products, and evidence-based research.

This experiment not only serves as a reference for applying AI in educational scenarios but also offers insights into the future of personalized, scalable, and high-quality education, illustrating new possibilities for innovation at the intersection of technology and learning.

