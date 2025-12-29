Statement on the death of Nick Bolkus

Release date: 25/12/25

Nick was born in Adelaide on 17 July 1950 and grew up in the West End of Adelaide.

His involvement in Labor politics began at a remarkably young age. In 1966, Nick helped Don Dunstan’s campaign in Norwood, hand-delivering letters to everyone enrolled as Greek in the electorate. It was the first sign of a lifetime devoted to serving the Labor Party.

The family moved to West Beach in 1975 and were active in the local community. Nick would regularly be found at Joe’s Kiosk enjoying the beach and a coffee.

Nick went on to represent South Australia with distinction in the Senate and served as a Minister in both the Hawke and Keating Governments.

First elected in 1980, he became one of South Australia’s longest-serving Senators. Throughout his time in Government, he pursued reform agendas across legal, economic, immigration, environmental and Indigenous issues, always guided by principle and compassion.

Following the re-election of the Keating Government, Nick was appointed Minister for Immigration and Ethnic Affairs and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Multicultural Affairs in 1993. In this role, he played a significant part in shaping modern multicultural Australia.

While his public record is extensive, Nick was particularly proud of allowing tens of thousands of Chinese citizens to remain in Australia following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, a decision grounded in humanity and moral leadership that continues to resonate today.

Nick was deeply respected across the political divide. He was a formidable intellect, a tireless advocate for the Labor Party, and a generous mentor to many. He was much loved by his family, colleagues and friends.

South Australia has lost a dedicated servant, and the Labor Party has lost one of its great champions.

On behalf of the Government of South Australia, I extend my deepest condolences to Nick’s family, his wife Mary, his daughters Aria and Mikayla, as well as to his friends and colleagues.

We honour his service and thank him for all he gave to our state and our country.

May he rest in peace.