Massive national parks expansion delivers SA tourism and biodiversity boost

Nearly 30,000 hectares – the equivalent of 18,000 Adelaide Ovals – have been added to South Australia’s national parks since the Malinauskas Government came to office, helping to protect threatened species and attract visitors to the state.

The latest additions cover metropolitan and regional areas, as the Government continues to expand existing parks and proclaim new ones to safeguard and boost biodiversity and provide more ways to connect with nature.

The huge increases since March 2022 cover national parks across the state along with the recent 18-square-kilometre expansion of the Seal Bay Sanctuary Zone, off Kangaroo Island, to help protect endangered Australian sea lions.

Horsnell Gully Conservation Park, in the Adelaide foothills, is home to many vulnerable plants and animals, including the endangered southern brown bandicoot.

The park has increased 93 hectares – up almost 70 per cent – after land formerly part of the adjoining Stonyfell Quarry was transferred to the Government.

The bigger footprint will support the long-term future of the bandicoot and a diverse range of bird species, pink gum woodland and other native vegetation.

In the Mid North, South Australia’s newest national park has been created: Jaki Ina - Worlds End Gorge National Park, co-named with the Ngadjuri people.

The new park, located near Burra, will absorb neighbouring Hopkins Creek Conservation Park, creating a park of about 1,600ha – an increase of 1,000ha.

The area is culturally significant to the Ngadjuri people and rich in biodiversity with abundant waterholes, eucalyptus woodland, shrubland and mallee habitats.

Jaki Ina - Worlds End Gorge National Park will support numerous vulnerable species including brushtail possums, diamond firetails and wedge-tailed eagles.

New trails and other infrastructure are also being delivered, as part of a $30 million State Budget boost to improve visitor experiences and protect wildlife across SA.

Further afield and nestled on the western fringes of the Flinders Ranges, an additional 26,000ha of land at Nilpena Ediacara National Park has been formally proclaimed, bringing the total area of the park to about 86,000ha.

Nilpena Ediacara National Park, which is the centrepiece of the Government’s bid for World Heritage for the Flinders Ranges, is treasured for its collection of fossils containing Earth’s earliest complex animal life and is important to the Adnyamathanha People.

The expansion includes a homestead, dwellings and outbuildings which will be used by National Parks and Wildlife Service staff to help manage the park.

The significant addition to Nilpena Ediacara National Park and the creation of Jaki Ina - Worlds End Gorge National Park reflect the aims of the Government’s newly launched Strategy for Protected and Conserved Land Areas in South Australia.

The Department for Environment and Water manages more than 350 national parks and wilderness protection areas, comprising about 22 per cent of the state’s land.

The additions to South Australia’s park network align with the State and Federal Governments’ 30 by 30 commitment, which aims to protect 30 per cent of Australia’s landmass and marine areas by 2030 in an effort to halt further biodiversity loss.

Our Government continues to deliver on a clear commitment to care for and manage our natural environment by massively expanding our parks network.

From the outset, we have sought opportunities to better protect threatened species, provide vital habitat and ensure our parks remain sustainable.

We know seven out of 10 South Australians visit our parks each year, in addition to tourists from all over the world coming here to camp, bushwalk and connect with our state’s incredible nature.

Creating new parks and expanding existing ones represents some of the Department for Environment and Water’s finest work.

Every hectare we add to South Australia’s national park network is a step toward further protecting our unique biodiversity and securing our precious natural environments.

National parks are not just landscapes – they are living spaces that enhance biodiversity, strengthen cultural connections, and improve overall quality of life.

Horsnell Gully Conservation Park contains important remnant habitat that supports some of our locally threatened species.

We are excited that adjacent land has been added to the park as this expands the protection and integrity of the local ecosystem.

Jaki Ina - Worlds End Gorge is a significant place for the Ngadjuri people, and it is important that it is protected.

This is a healing place, and it is a special place where we can really connect to Country.