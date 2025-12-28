Staying Safe

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged caution ahead of another winter weather system set to bring ice to a majority of the state Sunday into Monday and lake effect snow beginning Monday. Cold air moves in Sunday night, increasing chances for slippery travel conditions as ice accumulates. Western areas of the state could see excessive rainfall and flooding combined with high winds before lake effect snow moves in. Monday begins a long duration, lake effect snow event with parts of the North Country, Western and Central New York seeing the potential for one to two feet of snow through Wednesday. As forecasts throughout the week solidify, lake effect snow may continue throughout the week. Commuters in these windows have the potential to experience hazardous, near whiteout conditions, and drivers should leave themselves extra time between destinations and have their vehicles packed with safety essentials. A State of Emergency declared by Governor Hochul on Friday, December 26 for more than half of New York’s counties remains in effect.

“Winter storms are approaching several regions of New York State bringing ice, snow and high winds that will make roadways hazardous,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers should monitor local forecasts and take caution to avoid travel in impacted areas. Plow crews, emergency management teams and utility personnel have been deployed and are ready to keep New Yorkers safe throughout the storm.”

Winter Weather Advisories for ice accumulations from one-tenth to onehalf an inch of flat ice are in effect for the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier, and Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions through Monday afternoon. As ice accumulates, there is potential for downed trees, tree limbs and power lines.

A Flood Watch also has been issued for parts of Western New York, the Finger Lakes and the North Country as a slight risk of excessive rainfall is possible. One to two inches of rain could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas. Strong winds also are anticipated for these regions, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible.

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are also in effect for parts of Western and Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and North Country as snow begins Monday afternoon and continues through Wednesday. Parts of the North Country, Western and Central New York could see between one to two feet of snow with this system combined with high winds and cold temperatures. Snowfall rates of up to two inches an hour and strong winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow and near whiteout conditions in lake effect areas. Drivers should leave themselves extra time between destinations and pack emergency supplies to help ensure their safety.

In addition to preparing for rain and wind, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these Cold Weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the Skyway (State Route 5) in the City of Buffalo, Erie County, will be closed in both directions beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, December 29 until further notice, at the request of the City of Buffalo, due to high winds forecasted.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday morning until further notice, an empty tractor trailer and tandem ban will be taking place on the following state highways in Western New York:

I-190

I-90 (Thruway Authority Section from Exit 46 to the PA Line both east and west bound)

I-290 (From I-190 to I-90)

I-990 (I-90 to State Route 263 Millersport Highway)

Rte 400 (I-90 to State Route 16)

Rte 219 (I-90 to State Route 39)

I-86 ( PA Line to I-390)

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

View more information on best practices for working in cold weather.

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches, Winter Weather Advisories, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

To assist with priority snow and ice operations, the Department of Transportation will be deploying approximately two dozen operators and supervisors from other regions to Western New York.

All available response equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1648 large plow trucks

340 large loaders

153 medium duty trucks with plow

36 large snow blowers

53 tow plows

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at www.511NY.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 688 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

339 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

66 loaders

126,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric utilities to ensure adequate preparations are being made for the incoming ice storm. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric service for New Yorkers throughout this storm by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages that may occur as a result of the weather.

New York’s utilities in the forecasted impact area have activated their internal command structures, began performing required outreach activities, and engaged their emergency response plans. The utilities have approximately 6,775 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. This number includes more than 1,275 mutual aid workers secured by the utilities to support response and restoration efforts across the areas forecasted to receive the greatest impacts. Department staff will continue to track utilities’ work throughout the event.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility Contact Us | Department of Public Service.

New York State Police

The New York State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, DEC, Parks, and our local partners as the expected weather moves into the state. Troopers and specialized units are ready and standing by across all regions to respond to any weather-related emergencies, assist motorists, and support local communities if conditions deteriorate.

Public safety is our priority, and we will continue to adjust staffing and resources as needed to protect the public throughout this weather event. In an emergency, call 911.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and snow and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov , check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outage Safety Tips

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 845-452-2700

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

For more safety tips, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.