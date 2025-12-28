PHAT LIMO EXPANDS LUXURY TRANSPORTATION SERVICES ACROSS COLORADO

Phat Limo

Fleet built for winter, weddings, and corporate clients statewide

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phat Limo has expanded its fleet and operations to serve five major markets in Colorado—Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and the mountain corridor—meeting a growing demand for reliable, high-end transportation year-round.The company now operates more than 30 vehicles, including 4WD SUVs, executive sedans, party buses, and Jet SUV service. Phat Limo provides services for weddings, corporate travel, airport transfers, and large-group events. Its winter-capable fleet is in high demand for DIA runs, mountain weddings, and business travel during snow season.“We’ve built our business around being the company that shows up—especially when the weather turns,” said a Phat Limo spokesperson. “Our clients trust us to deliver, whether it’s a bride in Vail or a board meeting in downtown Denver.”Phat Limo is the preferred transportation provider for clients including the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, OtterBox, JBS, and the Four Seasons in both Denver and Vail. In 2024 alone, the company handled more than 1,200 wedding-related trips and over 3,500 airport transfers.The company also operates shuttles for groups of 10 to 30 passengers, often used by hotels, venues, and conference planners. All drivers are uniformed professionals, and bookings include detailed itineraries and real-time communication.Wedding services include day-of coordination with planners, scheduled pickups for bridal parties and guests, and flexible late-night shuttles. Corporate packages include executive transport, airport pickups, and event logistics support.Phat Limo reports 95% of rides arrive within 10 minutes of the scheduled time, and its booking system handles more than 500 reservations monthly.Fast Facts Fleet includes 30+ vehicles : 4WD SUVs, party buses, limousines, and executive sedans• Operates in 5 Colorado regions with year-round service• Serves clients including Denver Broncos, JBS, OtterBox, and Four Seasons HotelsAbout Phat LimoPhat Limo is a Colorado-based transportation company offering luxury travel services for weddings, business travel, events, and private bookings. The company is known for its punctuality, professional drivers, and all-weather readiness.

