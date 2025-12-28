Re: Traffic Alert - East West Road, Dummerston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

East West Road, Dummerston has both lanes obstructed in the area of Middle Rd to School House Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 30 Minutes . Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.