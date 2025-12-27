RE: US Route 2 / Towne Hill Rd, E Montpelier
The roadway is cleared and back open.
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, December 27, 2025 2:17 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US Route 2 / Towne Hill Rd, E Montpelier
Traffic alert – US Route 2 near Towne Hille Rd, East Montpelier
US Route 2, near Towne Hill Rd, in East Montpelier will be temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for at least an hour, likely longer. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive safe
