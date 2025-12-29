KFSHRC Expands Virtual Care to Improve Access and Ease Outpatient Demand

ٍ, ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continued to expand its virtual care services as part of a broader effort to improve access to specialized healthcare and reduce pressure on outpatient clinics. The program has become an integral component of care delivery, enabling patients to connect with specialists remotely while maintaining clinical standards comparable to in-person visits.Introduced to reduce the burden of travel for patients outside major cities, the virtual consultation service has supported elderly patients and those living with chronic conditions by limiting the need for repeated hospital visits. For many patients, remote access has improved continuity of care while reducing logistical and financial challenges associated with long-distance travel.Over the course of 2024, KFSHRC delivered a total of 293,381 virtual consultations, reflecting year-on-year growth of more than 58 percent. On average, the service handled more than 800 virtual visits per day, contributing to improved operational efficiency and easing demand on outpatient facilities across multiple specialties.Building on this experience, the hospital expanded its digital health offerings with the introduction of a virtual pharmacy consultation service through its mobile application. Patients can schedule appointments under the Virtual Care option to consult with pharmacists regarding medication alternatives, dosage adjustments, and treatment management without visiting the hospital in person.These initiatives demonstrate how digital care can complement specialized clinical services when integrated into established care pathways. By combining virtual platforms with clinical expertise, KFSHRC continues to reduce unnecessary travel, shorten waiting times, and support timely access to care regardless of patient location.The expansion of virtual services also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader healthcare transformation efforts under Vision 2030, supporting more efficient use of resources while extending access to high-quality care across the health system.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

