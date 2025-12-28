KFSHRC Uses AI Enabled Brain Implants in Advanced Neurological Care

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh, artificial intelligence enabled brain implants are used as part of advanced care for patients with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease and selected movement disorders.The implant functions by continuously analyzing brain signals and responding to abnormal activity through targeted electrical stimulation. This adaptive approach allows treatment to adjust in real time based on the patient’s neural patterns, reducing reliance on fixed stimulation settings and limiting the need for frequent manual recalibration.In clinical practice, the technology has supported improved symptom control for patients whose conditions require precise neuromodulation. As treatment progresses, some patients have been able to reduce their dependence on medication under clinical supervision, while maintaining daily function and stability.The device is also used in selected neurological cases where accurate signal detection and responsive stimulation are critical to managing symptoms over time. Its application forms part of a broader treatment pathway rather than a standalone intervention.Implantation is performed using minimally invasive techniques and typically takes three to five hours. The approach avoids large surgical incisions and supports shorter recovery periods, allowing patients to resume daily activities more quickly.Rather than marking a single milestone, the continued use of this technology reflects KFSHRC’s integration of artificial intelligence into routine neurological care, where adaptability and long-term management are central to patient outcomes.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

