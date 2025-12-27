Advancing Specialized Neurological Care Through Integrated Clinical Excellence

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Neuroscience Centre of Excellence at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is a tertiary and quaternary referral center delivering advanced neurological care for adult and pediatric patients across Saudi Arabia. The Centre provides comprehensive medical and surgical services aligned with international standards, supporting patients with complex, rare, and high-risk neurological conditions.Clinical services span adult neurology, pediatric neurology, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, and multiple specialized clinical programs. Care is delivered through integrated practice units organized around specific disease groups, enabling coordinated, patient-centered management across diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative pathways. This model supports continuity of care for chronic and refractory neurological disorders.The Centre manages a broad range of conditions, including cerebrovascular disease, epilepsy, movement disorders, neuromuscular and neuroimmunological diseases, neuro-oncology, congenital neurological disorders, and complex neurodevelopmental conditions. Neurosurgical services cover brain, spine, skull base, pituitary, vascular, and functional procedures for both adult and pediatric populations.Advanced clinical capabilities are supported by specialized infrastructure, including smart operating rooms equipped with intraoperative imaging, neuronavigation systems, robotic microscopy, and neuro-endoscopic technologies. The Neurophysiology Laboratory provides comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring services, including electroencephalography, electromyography, nerve conduction studies, evoked potentials, epilepsy monitoring, and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring.All consultant staff are board certified in their respective specialties, have completed international training or subspecialty fellowships, and are licensed by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. The Centre also supports structured residency and fellowship programs across neurology, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, epilepsy, movement disorders, and stroke.A dedicated research unit has been established to support clinical studies, disease registries, and collaboration with regional and international research partners, reinforcing the Neuroscience Centre of Excellence’s role in advancing neurological care through integrated clinical practice, education, and research.

