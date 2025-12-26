Breaking the myth: Understanding Veteran homelessness

Shedding light on the reality of Veteran homelessness and how we can make a difference

“Homelessness is a choice.”

You may have heard this sentiment from members of your community if they see a person holding a sign outside of a grocery store or knocking on a car window while stopped at a red light. There are many misconceptions about homelessness and its causes. While there is no single factor that causes Veterans to become homeless, one thing is certain: No one chooses the pain, instability and trauma that comes with losing the fundamental human right to shelter.

This year, VA has made record strides in its mission to end Veteran homelessness, but there is still work to be done. While Veterans have the right to say no to help, VA remains relentless in its mission and obligation to keep coming back and engaging with homeless Veterans until it gets the ‘yes’ that helps put them on the path to having a safe and stable place to call home.

Understanding the complexity behind Veteran homelessness

Substance use, a history of incarceration or untreated mental health challenges such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can all increase a Veteran’s risk for homelessness. These risk factors are compounded by an environment where affordable housing is limited, economic opportunities are uneven and social networks can break down. When these factors combine, Veterans who never imagined they would one day be without a home can find themselves at risk for homelessness.

Becoming homeless is not a choice but it can be the result of many overlapping factors, from personal and social to environmental.

The reality of living in crisis

Imagine what it would feel like not knowing where you’re going to find a bathroom, a meal or a bed while total strangers watch it happen to you and often ignore you each day. Now imagine what this would feel like if you are also managing chronic health conditions, childcare and employment. Over time, stigma and repeated letdowns can make it hard to trust anyone offering help. Society often misreads behaviors born out of survival as manipulation. When someone struggling to meet basic needs seems defensive or skeptical of help, that’s self-preservation, not moral failure. For a Veteran experiencing homelessness, disappointment is the norm.

Breaking stigma to build trust

We sometimes expect people in crisis to express gratitude, humility or cooperation as a condition of receiving help. But when someone has lived through constant instability, the expectation to show performative thankfulness just to be seen as deserving of help can feel impossible.

Our job is to meet Veterans where they are, physically and emotionally. That means showing compassion, extending grace and understanding that homelessness is a state of crisis, not a reflection of character.

There’s a unique stigma tied to the idea of a “broken Veteran.” Some carry the assumption that Veterans who experience homelessness must have made bad choices or failed to “readjust” after service. We know this isn’t accurate. When you ask men and women to serve in environments that expose them to trauma, instability and risk, you cannot ask them to seamlessly return to civilian life without support and resources.

How you can be part of the solution

Ending Veteran homelessness is a community effort. Every person has the power to help dismantle stigma and create pathways to stability.

Start with understanding: Challenge misconceptions when you hear them. Remind others that Veteran homelessness is not a choice, but often the result of community factors and personal hardships. Changing the narrative begins with conversations that replace judgment with empathy.

Support organizations doing the work: VA and its partners rely on community connections to reach Veterans in crisis. You can help by sharing information about local resources, volunteering with housing programs or advocating for policies that expand affordable housing and mental health services.

Build trust through action: If you encounter a Veteran experiencing homelessness, approach with respect and dignity. Sometimes the most impactful thing you can offer is a moment of humanity—a kind word, listening to their needs or pointing them toward help. These small acts can restore hope and open the door to engagement.

Use your voice: Whether on social media, in your workplace or among friends, speak up about the realities of Veteran homelessness and the progress being made. When communities understand the complexity behind homelessness, stigma loses its grip.

Ending Veteran homelessness happens one interaction at a time. Every conversation, every act of understanding and every resource shared brings us one step closer to a future where every homeless Veteran has a safe and stable place to call home.

Learn more about VA programs