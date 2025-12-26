Roger Spitz Named Thinkers360 Top Voice: Democratizing Strategic Foresight

Thinkers360 Names Roger Spitz Top Voice for 2025 Live CNN Interview with Roger Spitz (2025) Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards Roger Spitz Interview in Estadao (2025) METARUPTIONS - Word of the Year (Disruptive Futures Institute)

Reaching Millions Globally, Spitz Democratizes AI and Foresight Frameworks, Making Them Essential Tools for Future-Savvy Boards and General Audiences Alike

I’m delighted to be recognized a Top Voice. Our mission is to reclaim agency - helping leaders and society navigate disruption, build resilience, and create sustainable value.” — Roger Spitz, Chair of Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute is proud to announce that its Founding Chair, Roger Spitz, has been named as Thinkers360 Top Voice 2025, cementing his status as the world’s defining authority on strategic foresight, systemic disruption, and anticipatory leadership.

In conjunction with this overarching distinction, Spitz has secured top-tier positions in the 2025 Annual Leaderboards, placing #9 Globally in Management, Top 10 in Education and Venture Capital, and debuting in the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders on Creativity.

A DUAL RECOGNITION: TOP VOICE & GLOBAL LEADERBOARDS

This announcement highlights a significant dual achievement. Spitz has been selected for the Thinkers360 Top Voice Award 2025, the platform’s third annual definitive list celebrating the leading “experts who are shaping the future of business, technology, and sustainability.” This award honors individuals making remarkable strides in advancing collective knowledge.

Simultaneously, his specific domain expertise was celebrated through Thinkers360’s Global Thought Leaders & Influencers Rankings, which identify the top 50 leaders worldwide within specific verticals. Spitz’s 2025 portfolio of rankings includes:

• Top Voice: Globally and North America

• Top 10: Management, Education, and Venture Capital

• Top 25: Climate Change, Leadership, and National Security

• Top 50: Creativity & Innovation, Emerging Technologies, and Risk Management

ROGER SPITZ’S THOUGHT LEADERSHIP & DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The 2025 Thinkers360 rankings are based on a patented algorithm that assesses the authenticity, influence, and volume of a thought leader’s intellectual property. Roger Spitz’s placement in the top of these rankings validates the rigour of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s research ecosystem:

• Global Top Voices (The Intelligence Shift): This award recognizes Spitz for shaping the global conversation on how humanity coexists with intelligent machines. It honors his work in helping organizations and changemakers move beyond the hype of “Superintelligence” to reclaim decision-making agency. While algorithms can calculate the probable, only humans can invent the impossible - a core tenet of Spitz’s Techistential philosophy.

• #9 Global Thought Leader in Management: Ranking alongside industry titans, this highlights the widespread adoption of Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). Unlike traditional management theories built for stable environments, Spitz’s work provides an adaptive strategy model for the “UN-VICE” world - one defined by the UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential.

• Top 50 Global Thought Leader in Creativity: This debut underscores the transdisciplinary nature of Spitz’s work. By fusing investment banking rigor with futures thinking and existential philosophy, he has redefined “strategic creativity” empowering leaders to invent - framing the metaruptions as historic value-creation opportunities for sustainable futures (including the “Greenaissance”).

Roger Spitz’s inclusion in the 2025 Top Voices serves as a data-backed validation of his substantial contribution to the fields of management science and strategic foresight.

FROM THE BOARDROOM TO MAINSTREAM DISCOURSE

This recognition arrives at a pivotal inflection point - both for Spitz’s global trajectory and for the state of the world itself. While his proprietary frameworks have long served as the “operating system” for boardrooms and the World Economic Forum, 2025 marks the definitive democratization of his work. This shift is driven by necessity. As AI acceleration and systemic volatility compound, the capacity to navigate uncertainty has transformed from a boardroom requirement into a fundamental survival skill for the wider public.

Roger Spitz’s concepts are now crossing the chasm from C-Suite strategy to mainstream public discourse, reaching millions globally. From headlining CNN live interview features on the future of AI to full-page features in Sunday broadsheets such as Estadão (Brazil’s newspaper of record), Spitz is translating complex strategic foresight into actionable insights and practical tools for general audiences.

This widespread integration is further evidenced by the adoption of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s proprietary terminology. Following its designation as the “2026 Word of the Year,” the term “Metaruptions” is now utilized by major outlets including ABC, CNN, Bloomberg, iHeartMedia, and Yahoo! to describe the self-reinforcing, interacting, systemic changes of our era.

Increasingly considered to be the preeminent contemporary voice on systemic disruption and how artificial intelligence affects decision-making, Roger Spitz offers a broad, philosophical view of where society is headed. His influence has firmly expanded into the mass market, effectively transforming strategic foresight into accessible consumer-facing concepts. His international bestseller Disrupt With Impact achieved top Amazon rankings across six countries in numerous categories, and garnered awards from Readers’ Favorite, Harvey Chute, and Foreword Indies. Beyond publishing, the Disruptive Futures Institute has operationalized Spitz’s methodologies for the general public, migrating executive foresight training to open-enrollment platforms and broadening reach through lifestyle-focused media appearances. These frameworks are now accessible to everyday readers and changemakers through the Disruptive Futures Institute global platforms, at Barnes & Noble and Waterstones book signings, and keynote talks delivered to hundreds of thousands worldwide.

“The topics we study - the future of AI and decision-making, system-level disruption, the energy transition, the future of work, geopolitics and geoeconomics - are no longer limited to policy debates or boardrooms alone; they are societal imperatives,” Spitz noted. “My recognition by Thinkers360 reflects this widening aperture. We are moving from advising institutions to empowering individuals to reclaim their agency.”

Defining the Era of Metaruption: “We are entering an era where change and uncertainty are the only constants,” said Spitz. “To be recognized by Thinkers360 as a Top Voice is an honor, but it is also a signal. It confirms that the ability to navigate disruption is no longer a skill reserved for executives - it is a fundamental literacy required for every leader, every citizen, and every organization hoping to survive - and thrive in - the Metaruptions of the coming decade.”

A metaruption represents a meta-layer of change where disruptions begin to disrupt the frameworks we use to understand change itself. Unlike typical trends, metaruptions generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects that rewrite rules and the nature of change itself. Since its introduction by the Disruptive Futures Institute and Roger Spitz, “Metaruptions” has evolved from a specialist foresight framework to a globally recognized concept. Its adoption now spans policy research, national preparedness, professional futurist communities, innovation and financial hubs, and literary critique. Early uptake by policymakers, governance bodies, resilience organizations, and reviewers demonstrates that the term has moved from an internal framework to shaping the global discourse on systemic disruption.

Reflecting its growing cross-disciplinary influence, the term was independently named 2026 Word of the Year by both the Disruptive Futures Institute and the Reinvention Academy.

► Read more in the Substack - Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings:

• “Disruptive Futures Institute Names “Metaruptions” 2026 Word of the Year” - As the global landscape pivots toward 2026, the Disruptive Futures Institute has officially selected “Metaruptions” as next year's Word of the Year.

• URL Substack - Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com/p/disruptive-futures-institute-names

A RECORD YEAR OF CRITICAL ACCLAIM AND GLOBAL AWARDS

The journey of Spitz’s bestselling “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” over the past twelve months has been phenomenal. This has been characterized by a series of high-profile accolades from the publishing industry, academic circles, and business leaders. The book has secured multiple industry honors, including:

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics. Selected by a jury of leading librarians and booksellers.

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

Beyond critical acclaim, the book has achieved significant commercial success, reaching #1 Amazon Bestseller status across six countries, including the UK, USA, France, Germany, Brazil, and India in select categories. It topped categories ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Systems & Planning to Entrepreneurship and the History of Philosophy & Science.

The global resonance of the book was further amplified by extensive international tours. In addition to headlining keynotes across most continents, Spitz has also held book signings at iconic bookstores and institutions worldwide, including:

• London: Waterstones, Foyles, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

• United States: Barnes & Noble (Los Angeles), Books Inc. (Mountain View), and Politics and Prose (Washington DC).

• Global Platforms: The Hofburg Palace for the Global Peter Drucker Forum, MIT Technology Review’s EmTech and Institute of Directors India.

Roger Spitz’s frameworks, including the seminal AAA (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), have become the essential, go-to blueprint for global boards, executive teams, policymakers and general audiences alike as they navigate the growing complexities of 2026 and beyond.

LOOKING AHEAD: THE “VISIONARY TRILOGY” GLOBAL SPEAKING TOUR

Building on the growing interest, bestselling books, and Top Voice awards, Roger Spitz will embark on the 2026 Global Speaking Tours, centered on “The Visionary Trilogy.” This series of flagship keynotes addresses the three critical shifts required for surviving and thriving in a nonlinear age:

• The Mindset Shift: Moving from fear to foresight to become visionary in an unpredictable world.

• The Intelligence Shift: Upgrading human decision-making to reclaim agency in the age of AI.

• The Leadership Shift: Applying the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) to inspire transformational futures and grow stronger through volatility.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Ranked as the #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026 on disruption and strategic foresight, Roger Spitz’s insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust. This top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making; having previously served as the Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank - advising on over $25 billion in transactions - Spitz brings a rare practitioner’s edge to high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

Roger Spitz has reached millions worldwide through keynotes, media appearances, and advisory work. He delivers transformational insights forged in the crucible of Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and cutting-edge futures research:

• Top Ranked Global Futurist & Technology Celebrity Speaker.

• Hailed on CNN as the world’s leading futurist on disruption.

• Creator of Techistentialism, the pioneering philosophy for leading in the AI era.

• Developer of globally adopted AAA Framework, featured by MIT Technology Review, World Economic Forum & Global Peter Drucker Forum.

• Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries

• Author of 5 bestselling books, including multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

• Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco).

• Built and led Global Technology M&A practices (San Francisco • London • Paris) - advising on $25B+ in transactions.

• Top Voice Award Recipient & ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

ABOUT SPITZ’s 2026 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes. For 2026, he unveils:

• The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Futures Of…” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

• Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely keynote series decoding the future of risk, investments, and geoeconomics for global financial stages and boardrooms.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: Based on Spitz’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.

Designed for the world’s financial capitals, the keynote series “Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance” addresses the collapse of predictability in risk management. Spitz delivers perspectives from the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, and banks, covering:

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability

• The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence

• Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable

In the popular “THE FUTURES OF…” SERIES keynote series, Roger Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to landmark talks on the world’s most critical frontiers, with:

• The futures of…GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

• The futures of...PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

• The futures of...TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

• The futures of…DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

• The futures of…PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

• The futures of...LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.

BREAKTHROUGH CONTRIBUTIONS: FROM FRAMEWORKS TO OPERATIONAL COMPASS

The sustained relevance of Disrupt With Impact for 2026 and beyond is rooted in the global adoption of frameworks designed for a world that has finally caught up to the book’s warnings. While traditional business strategy remains tethered to stable, linear, and controllable environments, Roger Spitz’s methodologies are designed for the nonlinear, complex systems defining our current reality.

Following a record-breaking year of international honors and global visibility, the Disruptive Futures Institute marks an accelerated, pervasive integration of Spitz’s work into the core of global leadership. These tools, foundational to the Disruptive Futures Institute for years, have reached an inflection point of universal necessity:

• The AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): A cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s approach, this proprietary methodology is adopted by organizations worldwide and subject to a number of case studies. Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework enables organizations to become Antifragile (growing stronger from shocks), Anticipatory (spotting signals early and integrating next-order impacts), and Agile (bridging short-term decisions with long-term vision).

• Techistentialism: A term coined by Spitz to address the philosophical and practical challenges of human agency and relevance in the age of AI.

• The UN-VICE Paradigm: An updated lens for the new operating environment of unpredictability, addressing the UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential.

• The 6 i’s (Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, Impossible): A framework designed to empower human agency and informed optimism in an automated and unpredictable world.

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence, offering strategic foresight, practitioner research, and education to empower you to shape your futures in our unpredictable world.

