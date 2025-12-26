Muddy Water Adventures Reports Spike in Anan Bear Observatory Bookings, Elevating Wrangell, Alaska Tours

Muddy Water Adventures reports higher demand for guided Anan Bear Observatory trips, with 2025 dates filling early as interest grows in Wrangell Alaska tours.

We’re seeing more people plan ahead for Anan, which helps us run thoughtful, small-group trips and protect the experience for wildlife, guests, and the site.” — Owner

WRANGELL, AK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy Water Adventures , a locally owned operator in Southeast Alaska, reports a significant increase in bookings for its guided visits to the Anan Bear Observatory, reflecting strong demand for authentic, small‑group wildlife experiences as Wrangell gains visibility among travelers considering Wrangell Alaska tours. The company’s 2025 Anan season filled faster than in recent years, with peak dates booking out well in advance.Bookings for upcoming Anan Bear Observatory dates and other Wrangell, Alaska, tours can be requested via https://www.muddywateradventures.com/ . Due to limited USFS permit capacity and high demand during peak weeks, planning is recommended.Demand accelerates at Anan during peak seasonThe Anan Wildlife Observatory—approximately 30–35 miles from Wrangell by boat—offers managed access to view black and brown bears feeding during the salmon run. The U.S. Forest Service (Tongass National Forest) operates a permit system for the peak window (typically July 5 through August 25) with daily visitor caps to protect the site and ensure high‑quality viewing. According to local reporting, 2,905 permits were used in 2023—the most since the system began—underscoring sustained interest in the site and professionally guided access. The company’s observed booking spike aligns with those broader trends.What’s driving interestMuddy Water Adventures attributes the increase in demand to a combination of reliable vessel capacity, experienced local guides, and travelers' preference for small‑group outings. Typical itineraries include an enclosed, heated jet boat ride to Anan, followed by a guided forest walk to designated viewing platforms administered by the U.S. Forest Service. Time on site is structured to prioritize safety, wildlife etiquette, and minimal impact while allowing ample photography opportunities.“Wrangell gives visitors a direct line to real wilderness in a short window of time,” said Zach Taylor, Owner and Lead Guide, Muddy Water Adventures. “Anan is special—our role is to keep groups small, prepared, and respectful so people can witness bears in a way that’s safe for guests and responsible for the habitat.”Operations and vesselsFounded in 2016 by Wrangell local Zach Taylor, Muddy Water Adventures operates three custom jet boats designed for Southeast Alaska conditions, including the original 26‑foot “FRAGO” and two 28‑foot Bentz jet boats (“Stikine Spirit” and “Denali”). Enclosed cabins, comfortable seating, and safety‑first operations are central to the company’s model across Anan tours, Stikine River excursions, LeConte Glacier trips, and water taxi services.Planning notes for travelers- Anan Peak access is permit‑only and capacity‑limited by the U.S. Forest Service during the salmon run window. Early booking for guided access is strongly recommended, particularly for mid‑July through early August dates.- Visitors should expect a boat transfer and a guided hike to the observatory platforms; wildlife etiquette and USFS site rules apply.- Recent public notices indicate stepped fee adjustments for Anan access administered by the U.S. Forest Service in the coming seasons to fund operations and maintenance. Travelers are advised to check the current USFS guidance when planning.Industry contextWrangell’s appeal as a low‑crowd, working‑waterfront port has grown alongside interest in guided nature experiences that emphasize stewardship and cultural respect. Regional travel reports and community visitor updates point to continued interest in Southeast Alaska’s wildlife viewing and small‑boat access to nearby rivers and glaciers, reinforcing the role of qualified local operators in safely managing demand.About Muddy Water AdventuresFounded in 2016, Muddy Water Adventures is a Wrangell, Alaska tour company specializing in small‑group jet boat expeditions to the Anan Bear Observatory (in season), Stikine River backcountry, and LeConte Glacier, alongside friendly, reliable water taxi services. The company emphasizes local expertise, punctual operations, and safety‑first guidance on vessels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.