Legislation to Require Warnings on Social Media Platforms

Governor Kathy Hochul negotiated a chapter amendment and signed legislation that will require social media platforms to display labels warning of the dangerous impact certain features can have on young users’ mental health. Legislation S4505/A5346, under the chapter amendment, requires social media platforms that offer addictive feeds, auto play or infinite scroll to post warning labels on their platforms. This legislation builds on the Governor’s ongoing efforts to address the youth mental health crisis statewide.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office, and that includes protecting our kids from the potential harms of social media features that encourage excessive use,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers deserve transparency. With the amount of information that can be shared online, it is essential that we prioritize mental health and take the steps necessary to ensure that people are aware of any potential risks.”

Recent studies show that adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression. About half of adolescents claim that social media makes them feel worse about their bodies, and teenagers with the highest levels of social media use are nearly twice as likely to rate their overall mental health as poor or very poor.

Consumer warning labels are already found on a variety of different products, such as tobacco, where they communicate the health risk of cancer; plastic packaging, where they communicate the risk of suffocation for small children; certain high-sugar and sodium food products, where they communicate the risk of diabetes, obesity, tooth decay, heart disease, or stroke; alcohol, where they communicate the risk of birth defects during pregnancy as well as the dangers of driving while drunk; and video games and other types of media, where they communicate the risk of flashing lights for users with photosensitive epilepsy.

To combat the mental health risks of using harmful features of social media platforms that prolong use, this legislation will require social media companies to display warning labels on their platforms when a young user initially uses the predatory feature and periodically thereafter, based on continued use. Users will not be able to bypass or click through the warnings.

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “New York families deserve honesty about how social media platforms impact mental health. By requiring warning labels based on the latest medical research, this law puts public health first and finally gives us the tools we need to make informed decisions. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation alongside Senator Gounardes as part of our broader effort to create a safer digital environment for kids.”