LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Lottery Market to Surpass $18 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Lotteries market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $375 billion by 2029, with Online Lottery to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,120 billion by 2029, the Online Lottery market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Online Lottery Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the online lottery market in 2029, valued at $6,124 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,353 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of online lottery and changes in legislation and regulation regarding lottery operations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Online Lottery Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the online lottery market in 2029, valued at $3,477 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,589 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing population and favorable government support.

What will be Largest Segment in the Online Lottery Market in 2029?

The online lottery market is segmented by type into lotto, quizzes type lottery, numbers game, scratch-off instant games and other types. The lotto market will be the largest segment of the online lottery market segmented by type, accounting for 36% or $6,521 million of the total in 2029. The lotto market will be supported by high player engagement due to large jackpot prizes, increasing digital accessibility for ticket purchases, rising participation in multi-state and international lotteries, enhanced security through blockchain-based lottery platforms, growing preference for automated number selection and quick picks, expanding promotional campaigns and loyalty programs and integration with mobile apps for real-time draw updates.

The online lottery market is segmented by platform into desktop and mobile. The desktop market will be the largest segment of the online lottery market segmented by platform, accounting for 55% or $9,893 million of the total in 2029. The desktop market will be supported by stable internet connectivity ensuring seamless gameplay, larger screen size enhancing user experience, secure payment processing systems for online transactions, increasing adoption of desktop lottery platforms by professional players, multi-tab browsing allowing easy participation in multiple draws, detailed statistical analysis tools for strategic number selection and integration with AI-driven lottery prediction models.

What is the expected CAGR for the Online Lottery Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the online lottery market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Online Lottery Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global online lottery market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital gaming ecosystems, consumer engagement models, and revenue generation frameworks worldwide.

Growing Smartphone Usage - The increasing emphasis on smartphone usage will become a key driver of growth in the online lottery market by 2029. Features like personalization and gamification, including loyalty rewards and lucky draws, help to keep players engaged. With many smartphone users active on social media, online lottery companies can effectively reach new players through targeted ads and referral programs. Additionally, the availability of mobile apps and responsive websites ensures a seamless experience, allowing users to participate in lotteries conveniently from anywhere, without the need to visit physical locations. As a result, the growing deployment of smartphone usage is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Changes In Legislation And Regulation Regarding Lottery Operations - The growing focus regulation regarding lottery operations will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the online lottery market by 2029. These legal shifts can open up opportunities to expand lottery offerings into new markets or regions. For example, if a state or country legalizes online lottery sales or introduces new lottery games, it can increase the accessibility of lottery products to a wider audience, fueling market expansion and growth. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of regulation regarding lottery operations capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Popularity Of Online Lottery - The expanding integration of online lottery processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the online lottery market by 2029. Online platforms offer greater convenience, allowing users to purchase tickets and participate in games from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go using mobile devices. This enhanced accessibility removes the need for physical visits to retail outlets, aligning with the preferences of modern consumers who seek seamless and efficient experiences. Therefore, this growing integration of online lottery operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Population- The growing population processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the online lottery market by 2029. A growing population expands the customer base for online lottery platforms as more individuals reach the legal age to participate. Additionally, urbanization facilitates greater adoption of digital transactions, providing easier access to online payment methods and enhancing participation in online lotteries. Consequently, the growing population is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Online Lottery Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the mobile-based online lottery solutions market, and the online lotto market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid digitization of gaming platforms, rising smartphone penetration, and the increasing shift toward secure, convenient, and user-friendly online lottery experiences. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of digital lottery technologies that enable real-time participation, automated workflows, and enhanced transparency, fueling transformative growth within the broader online lottery ecosystem.

The mobile-based online lottery solutions market is projected to grow by $3,412 million, and the online lotto market by $2,025 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

