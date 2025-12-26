Where Innovation Meets Access: KFSHRC’s Expanding Clinical Trials Program

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When eight Saudi patients living with hemophilia received a single dose of an experimental gene therapy at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, the impact was swift and transformative. Within weeks, levels of their missing clotting factor rose to near normal, releasing them from the regular infusions that had long shaped their daily routines. For patients and families alike, the outcome represented more than scientific progress, it marked a return to everyday life.The study reflects a broader shift taking place at KFSHRC, which has emerged as the leading force in Saudi Arabia’s clinical research ecosystem. In the first half of 2025, the hospital accounted for 48 percent of all clinical trials registered nationwide, with 104 active studies and 80 newly launched projects spanning oncology, cardiovascular medicine, autoimmune diseases, and other major therapeutic areas, according to the Saudi National Institute of Health. Collectively, these figures point to one of the region’s most diverse and rapidly expanding clinical research portfolios.Central to this growth is a deliberate strategy to bring cutting edge therapies closer to patients inside the Kingdom. In a separate landmark trial, KFSHRC treated the first patient with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia using locally manufactured CAR T cells, signaling a significant advance in Saudi Arabia’s capacity to develop and deliver complex gene and cell therapies domestically.By embedding research directly into clinical care, KFSHRC is narrowing the gap between discovery and treatment. Its integrated genomic laboratories, cell manufacturing infrastructure, and data driven trial platforms allow promising therapies to move from concept to bedside with unprecedented speed. For patients facing rare or treatment resistant conditions, this acceleration can mean the difference between years of uncertainty and access to new options today.This progress aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030, which places biomedical research and innovation at the core of national health transformation efforts. As KFSHRC continues to expand its investigator network and global partnerships, it is reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for translational medicine and clinical excellence.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

