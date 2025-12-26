Amy Lisek Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Lisek, author of Grace in Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook) and founder of the nonprofit Grace in Love, Inc., will be featured on Next Level CEO, the business educational series hosted by Daymond John.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Lisek explores how overcoming anxiety, depression, and a “lost girl” season led her to build a nonprofit rooted in empathy and encouragement, and breaks down how faith, creativity, and intentional service can empower individuals and communities to heal, grow, and lead with purpose.“God’s grace can redeem any season—and when we share our story, we give others permission to hope again,” said Lisek.Amy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/amy-lisek

