LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market to Surpass $90 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $250 billion by 2029, with Artificial Intelligence In Marketing to represent around 36% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Artificial Intelligence In Marketing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.7% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the artificial intelligence in marketing Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2029, valued at $33,771 million. The market is expected to grow from $8,604 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising in advertisement expenditure and increasing e-commerce growth.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global artificial intelligence in marketing Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2029, valued at $23,618 million. The market is expected to grow from $8,264 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising in advertisement expenditure and increasing e-commerce.

What will be Largest Segment in the Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market in 2029?

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by technology into machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision. The machine learning market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by technology, accounting for 40% or $36,179 million of the total in 2029. The machine learning market will be supported by growing availability of large datasets, which provide valuable insights for machine learning models, increasing demand for predictive analytics in consumer behaviour analysis, advancements in algorithms that enable more accurate customer segmentation, the ability of machine learning to automate decision-making processes, enhanced personalization capabilities that improve customer experiences and rising investments in AI-driven tools by companies looking to stay competitive.

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by offering into hardware, software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by offering, accounting for 61% or $54,915 million of the total in 2029. The software market will be supported by the growing need for AI-based software solutions to automate marketing processes, the rising demand for customer relationship management (CRM) platforms that integrate AI, advancements in AI algorithms that drive better marketing decision-making, increasing use of predictive analytics software for demand forecasting, the ability of AI software to optimize ad targeting and personalization and the continuous growth of SaaS-based AI platforms for marketing automation.

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The cloud market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by deployment type, accounting for 75% or $67,591 million of the total in 2029. The cloud market will be supported by increasing adoption of cloud computing by businesses to scale AI applications, the rise in demand for flexible and cost-effective AI solutions, advancements in cloud-based AI platforms that offer integrated tools for marketers, the ability to access AI services remotely, growing data storage capabilities that support large marketing datasets and the ease of collaboration among marketing teams through cloud-based AI platforms.

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by application into social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales and marketing automation, analytics platform and other applications. The social media advertising market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by application, accounting for 27% or $24,725 million of the total in 2029. The social media advertising market will be supported by the growing importance of social media platforms in digital marketing strategies, the rise in the use of AI to optimize ad targeting and personalization, advancements in AI technologies that enable real-time bidding for ad space, the ability of AI to analyse user behaviour on social media and improve ad relevance, the increasing adoption of AI tools to measure campaign performance and adjust strategies and businesses' growing focus on reaching highly targeted audiences through social media ads.

What is the expected CAGR for the Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the artificial intelligence in marketing market leading up to 2029 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape energy management, operational efficiency, and smart infrastructure development across commercial and residential buildings worldwide.

Increasing Usage Of Artificial Intelligence- The increasing usage of artificial intelligence will become a key driver of growth in the artificial intelligence in marketing market by 2029. AI-powered tools analyse vast amounts of consumer data to identify patterns, predict behaviours, and deliver highly targeted advertisements, improving engagement and conversion rates. Machine learning algorithms enable automated customer segmentation, real-time content optimization, and chatbots that enhance customer interactions. As a result, the increasing usage of artificial intelligence is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of AI In Content Creation - The rising adoption of AI in content creation will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artificial intelligence in marketing market by 2029. AI-powered tools, such as natural language processing (NLP) and generative AI, help marketers create blog posts, social media captions, product descriptions, and ad copies efficiently while maintaining consistency and brand voice. These tools analyse audience preferences and optimize content for better engagement, SEO performance, and conversion rates. Consequently, the rising adoption of AI in content creation is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increase In Data Analytics Solutions- The increase in data analytics solutions within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the artificial intelligence in marketing market by 2029. Data analytics is the process of examining, cleaning, transforming, and interpreting data to discover useful information, concluding patterns, and support decision-making. Data analytics have become extremely important tools for marketing companies since they let them get deep insights into customers, and the choices to provide the right offers at the right time, nurture their potential customers, and help them with next-level lead scoring. Therefore, the increase in data analytics solutions is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The E-Commerce - The expansion of the e-commerce will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence in marketing market by 2029. As online shopping continues to grow, businesses increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to analyse consumer behaviour, optimize product recommendations, and deliver targeted advertising. AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants improve customer support, while machine learning algorithms refine pricing strategies and inventory management. Consequently, the expansion of the e-commerce is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Urbanization- The growing urbanization will become a key driver of growth in the artificial intelligence in marketing market by 2029. As urban populations expand, businesses target tech-savvy consumers who rely on digital channels for shopping, entertainment, and communication. AI-powered marketing tools analyze vast urban consumer data, enabling hyper-personalized advertising, automated customer interactions, and predictive analytics for better decision-making. As a result, the growing urbanization is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Prominence Of Video Content- The growing prominence of video content will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence in marketing market by 2029. Video content refers to digital media created, edited, and shared in video format, including short clips, tutorials, promotional videos, webinars, and live streams. The prominence of video content is on the rise due to its ability to engage audiences more effectively, convey complex information visually, and drive higher levels of interaction across digital platforms. Artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing enhances video content creation by automating production, personalizing visuals, and optimizing engagement. It also helps companies scale their marketing efforts, maintain brand consistency, and effectively target diverse audiences. Consequently, the growing prominence of video content is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market in 2029?

