Agricultural Commodity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Agricultural Commodity Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Crop Production which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $7,082 billion by 2029, with Agricultural Commodity market to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader Agriculture which is expected to be $16,763 billion by 2029, the Agricultural Commodity market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Agricultural Commodity Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the agricultural commodity market in 2029, valued at $4,121 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,146 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased digitalization in agriculture, surge in demand for high-protein diets favourable government support

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Agricultural Commodity Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the agricultural commodity market in 2029, valued at $1,875 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,594 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth in the historic period can be attributed to the changing dietary preferences, increased demand for agriculture waste as animal feed and rise in digitalization in agriculture.

What will be Largest Segment in the Agricultural Commodity Market in 2029?

The agricultural commodity market is segmented by product into grain farming, oilseed farming, fruit and nut farming, vegetable farming, and general crop farming. The vegetable farming market will be the largest segment of agricultural commodity market segmented by product, accounting for 27% or $2,130 million of the total in 2029. The vegetable farming market is supported by the rising global demand for fresh and processed vegetables, driven by increasing health consciousness and shifting dietary preferences toward plant-based foods. Expanding urban populations and the growth of organized retail and foodservice sectors are further stimulating demand. Additionally, advancements in agricultural practices, such as greenhouse cultivation, hydroponics, and precision farming, are improving crop yields and production efficiency.

The agricultural commodity market is segmented by trading into online and offline. The offline market will be the largest segment of the agricultural commodity market segmented by trading, accounting for 85% or $6,791 million of the total in 2029. The offline market is supported by the strong presence of traditional supply chains, the reliability of physical marketplaces for bulk trading and established distribution networks connecting farmers, wholesalers, and retailers. Additionally, government-regulated procurement systems, agricultural cooperatives and rural trade hubs continue to drive demand for offline transactions in the sector.

The agricultural commodity market is by end user into business to business and business to consumer. The business-to-business market will be the largest segment of the agricultural commodity market segmented by end-user, accounting for 84% or $6,756 million of the total in 2029. The business-to-business market is supported by the large-scale trading of raw materials between producers, wholesalers, and food manufacturers, ensuring a stable supply chain. Additionally, the increasing demand for bulk procurement, long-term contracts between suppliers and processors and digital B2B platforms facilitating efficient transactions further drive market growth

What is the expected CAGR for the Agricultural Commodity Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the agricultural commodity market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Agricultural Commodity Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global agricultural commodity market leading up to 2029, will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape global food systems, supply-chain resilience, and agricultural trade dynamics worldwide.

Surge In Demand For High-Protein Diets- The surge in demand for high-protein diets will become a key driver of growth in the agricultural commodity market by 2029. The rising demand for high-protein diets drives increased production of protein-rich agricultural commodities such as soybeans, pulses and livestock, boosting market value and farmer incomes. This trend also encourages innovation in crop breeding, sustainable feed production and alternative protein sources, enhancing overall agricultural efficiency and resilience. As a result, surge in demand for high-protein diets is anticipated to contributing to a 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Surge In Biofuel Production Demand- The surge in biofuel production demand will serve as a key growth catalyst for agricultural commodity market by 2029. The growing demand for biofuel production increases the market value of key agricultural commodities like corn, sugarcane and soybeans, benefiting farmers and agribusinesses. This surge also drives innovation in sustainable farming practices and enhances rural economies by creating new opportunities in feedstock cultivation and processing industries. Therefore, this surge in biofuel production demand will is projected to supporting to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Digitalization In Agriculture-The increasing digitalization in agriculture will become a key driver of growth in the agricultural commodity market by 2029. Digitalization in agriculture enhances productivity and efficiency through precision farming, IoT-based monitoring and data-driven decision-making, leading to higher yields and better-quality agricultural commodities. Additionally, improved supply chain transparency, predictive analytics and smart marketplaces optimize distribution, reduce waste and stabilize commodity prices. As a result, increasing digitalization in agriculture is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Plant Diseases- The increasing plant diseases will serve as a key growth catalyst agricultural commodity market by 2029. The rise in plant diseases drives demand for advanced crop protection solutions, including pesticides, biocontrol agents and disease-resistant seed varieties, boosting market growth for these agricultural inputs. Additionally, it accelerates research and innovation in agritech, enhancing sustainable farming practices and ensuring a more resilient supply of key agricultural commodities. Therefore, this increasing plant diseases is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Agricultural Commodity Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the agricultural commodities for grain farming market, the offline agricultural commodity market, and the agricultural commodities for business-to-business market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global food demand, increasing reliance on structured commodity trading networks, and the modernization of agricultural supply chains. This surge reflects the expanding adoption of advanced agritech solutions, improved logistics infrastructure, and data-driven procurement models that enhance transparency, pricing efficiency, and market access. Together, these forces are fuelling transformative growth across the broader agricultural commodity ecosystem.

The offline agricultural commodity market is projected to grow by $1,983 million, the agricultural commodities for business-to-business market by $1,977 million, and the agricultural commodities for grain farming market by $732 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

