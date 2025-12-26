Beware of Telecom Scammers Impersonating “Prosecutors”

MACAU, December 26 - In recent years, there has been a significant increase in telecommunications scams, with monetary losses also on the rise. Among them, impersonating “public security, prosecution, and court officials” is the most common scam tactic.

Lately, several telecommunications frauds were recorded in Macao involving impersonation of prosecutors. Scammers contacted the victims by telephone or online, falsely alleging that they were involved in major criminal cases and demanded their cooperation in investigation. The call was then transferred to an accomplice posing as a “prosecutor” to gain the victim’s trust. The scammers then instructed the victims to “deal with the case online”, “make statements via a videocall” or “share their screen”, in attempts to obtain the victims’ personal information. They also used excuses such as “under monitoring”, “pending trial on bail” or “fund vetting” to induce victims to transfer money to designated “secure accounts”.

These impersonation scams mainly exploit public members’ limited knowledge of the case handling process of the “public security, prosecution and court” authorities. Therefore, the Public Prosecutions Office alerts the public that criminal investigation, prosecution, and trial are governed by established statutory procedures and requirements, and prosecutors or judicial personnel will never conduct case investigation through informal channels such as telephone calls or social applications. Nor will they, in the course of official duties, request citizens to provide bank account passwords or verification codes, or to make transfers.

If residents receive a call from so-called “public security, prosecution or court officials” demanding a transfer to a “secure account” or a “financial vetting”, remember: “Do not believe, do not transfer, and do not reveal”. Members of the public with any questions should verify the authenticity of the call via contact details published on the official websites of the Public Prosecutions Office, the Judiciary Police, and other authorities. If anyone falls victim to a scam, they should report the incident to the police immediately.

To safeguard the property safety of the public, the Public Prosecutions Office will strictly combat all criminal activities involving the impersonation of judicial authorities in accordance with the law. Members of the public are also reminded to stay vigilant and pay attention to fraud prevention information to better protect their personal assets.

In case you need to verify any notification or information sent by the Public Prosecutions Office, please call our general hotline at 2872 7272, or the Criminal Proceedings Office at 2872 8268.