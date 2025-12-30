Glimpse into Tomorrow: In a post-monetary society, technology and nature converge to create a world of radical abundance. Here, human purpose is driven by creativity and community, while AI manages global resource distribution in real-time.

"The Post-Monetary Paradigm: A Critical Analysis of Economic and Social Life in the Era of Autonomous Intelligence and Radical Abundance,"

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyTSV.com , a leading advocate for connecting local businesses with customers through innovative video directory services, today announced the publication of a research article exploring the profound implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics on the future of money and human society. The article, titled " The Post-Monetary Paradigm: A Critical Analysis of Economic and Social Life in the Era of Autonomous Intelligence and Radical Abundance," is now available on the mytsv.com blog The research delves into a future where the current monetary system is rendered obsolete by the convergence of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), advanced robotics, and atomically precise manufacturing. Projections suggest that within the next 15-20 years, these technological advancements could drive the marginal cost of production to near zero, fundamentally reshaping how goods and services are valued and distributed."At mytsv.com, our mission is to empower local businesses and communities by facilitating seamless connections and promoting growth," says Mr. Izzatov, Public Relations. "While our current focus is on building an easy-to-use video directory that helps customers discover local services, we are also committed to exploring the larger trends that will impact our collective future. This research into a post-monetary era is crucial for understanding the long-term trajectory of society and how we might adapt to radically new economic structures."The comprehensive article explores:The Technological Architecture of Abundance:** Examining the evolution of AI toward AGI and the transformative potential of Atomically Precise Manufacturing (APM) in creating a world of near-limitless resources.The Economic Logic of a Zero Marginal Cost Society: Discussing how the Internet of Things (IoT) and renewable energy will converge to create a "Collaborative Commons," undermining traditional capitalist models.Resource Allocation Without Money: Presenting alternatives such as the Resource-Based Economy (RBE), reputation-based systems, and gift economies as viable frameworks for distributing goods and services in an abundant world.Psychological Impact and Sociological Restructuring: Addressing how humans might find purpose and redefine family and community life in a post-labor society, focusing on creative endeavors and social contribution.Governance in the Algorithmic State:** Proposing new models of "Algorithmic Governance" (AG) to manage complex production and resource distribution while preserving individual liberty."Our research highlights that the end of money as we know it isn't just a theoretical concept, but a plausible outcome driven by exponential technological progress," Mr. Izzatov added. "This shift will necessitate a complete re-evaluation of our social contracts, our understanding of 'work,' and how we structure our communities. mytsv.com is proud to contribute to this critical conversation, even as we continue to innovate in ways that support today's local economies."The article is accompanied by a compelling visual representation of this future, depicting a vibrant, sustainable cityscape where humans and advanced AI collaborate, and holographic interfaces display global resource indices and reputation scores, illustrating the potential of a post-monetary world.mytsv.com provides local businesses with an intuitive video directory platform, allowing them to showcase their services and connect with customers more effectively. 