Company Announcement Date: December 24, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 24, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Country Vet, Heartland Harvest Product Description: Product Description

Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC of Sioux City, Iowa is recalling 4 lb. bags of Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty Flavor and 4 lb. bags of Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits – Meaty Flavor with Chicken because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products were sold through retail stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Montana and Nebraska.

Recalled products can be identified as follows:

PRODUCTS UPC Lot Code Size Expiration Date Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty Flavor 899623000463 40906513 4 lb. bag 09/06/2026 Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits 840227340691 40906513 4 lb. bag 09/06/2026

The Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty Flavor product comes in a 4-pound bag with UPC: 899623000463, marked with lot #40906513 on the front and with a best by expiration date of 09/06/2026 stamped on the front.

The Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits – Meaty Flavor with Chicken product comes in a 4-pound bag, with UPC: 840227340691, marked with lot #40906513 on the back and with a best by expiration date of 09/06/2026 stamped on the back.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the lot number as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled products should discontinue use of the products and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (712) 202-5609, Monday through Friday, 8am – 5pm CST.