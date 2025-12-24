85A Hardness PU Subsea Protection Duct Polyurethane Undersea Cable Ducting-jiunaipu.com Red Color PU Submarine Cable Protection Duct , Subsea Cable Protection Tubing-jiunaipu.com Polyurethane Submarine Cable Protection Ducting 20mm 25mm 30mm Thickness-jiunaipu.com

Ecer.com launches an AI ecosystem boosting B2B trade conversion by 65%, helping firms like Jiangsu Jiunai connect global buyers with smart trade solutions.

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Artificial Intelligence reshapes global commerce, the traditional hurdles of cross-border trade—language barriers, time zone gaps, and poor lead quality—are being dismantled. Ecer.com , a leading mobile B2B marketplace, today announced the launch of its comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem, a move set to redefine how international buyers and suppliers collaborate in the digital age.By shifting from simple keyword indexing to deep intent understanding, Ecer.com has reported a 65% increase in opportunity conversion and a 40% reduction in irrelevant inquiries, signaling a new era of "intelligent matching" for the manufacturing sector.Precision Engineering for Specialized IndustriesThis surge in efficiency is particularly evident for high-tech industrial suppliers. For instance, Jiangsu Jiunai Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. , a premier manufacturer of PU Submarine Cable Protection , has utilized Ecer’s AI infrastructure to connect with global customers. By accurately identifying technical parameters and buyer intent, the marketplace ensures that specialized products from innovators like Jiangsu Jiunai reach the right procurement officers without the friction of traditional search methods.Breaking the Language and Time BarrierOne of the most significant features of the new ecosystem is the proprietary intelligent inquiry system. Unlike generic translation tools, Ecer’s AI performs "contextual reconstruction" across 20+ core trade languages. It is trained on massive datasets of industrial dialogue, ensuring that technical specifications and commercial nuances are never lost in translation.Furthermore, to address the "opportunity loss" caused by global time zones, Ecer.com’s AI-powered customer service provides:24/7 Instant Engagement: Automated, real-time responses that capture leads while domestic teams are offline.Autonomous Learning: A system that "self-learns" from product databases and FAQ libraries to provide accurate technical answers.Intelligent Lead Assessment: Preliminary qualification of buyers to ensure sales teams focus on high-value prospects.An Evolving Trade PartnerBeyond simple communication, Ecer.com has integrated data from promotion, negotiation, and transaction into a unified feedback loop. This allows the AI to autonomously optimize advertising strategies and resource allocation in real-time. For enterprises on the marketplace, Ecer.com is no longer just a directory but an evolving trade partner that grows smarter with every interaction."Understanding the industry enables precise empowerment," the company stated. "By fusing Data and AI, we are ensuring that 'Made in China' is not just seen on the global stage, but is trusted and positioned for sustainable, long-term growth."About Ecer.comEcer.com is a premier B2B marketplace specializing in connecting global procurement professionals with high-quality Chinese manufacturers. Through its innovative mobile marketplace and AI-driven toolset, Ecer.com is dedicated to making cross-border trade more efficient, transparent, and profitable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.