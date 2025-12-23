MSP Leonardtown Press Release 12/23/2025

On 12/13/2025, Tpr Olayanju responded to the Five Below, located at 45033 Worth Avenue, California, MD for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, the store management advised they did not wish to pursue theft charges, however investigation revealed that Kelly Anne Martone, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD initially provided a false name when questioned by Tpr Olayanju. Martone had one warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and several warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Martone was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Fraud – Person’s ID to Avoid Prosecution, False Statement to Officer, Obstructing & Hindering, and False Statement to Peace Officer.

On 12/16/2025, Tpr Kelsey responded to the District Courthouse, located at 23110 Leonard Hall Dr, Leonardtown, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Trinik Shatega King, 31 of Lexington Park, MD assaulted the victim. King was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 12/10/2025, Jonathan Duane Holton, 41 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 12/13/2025, Ayton Kurgun, 45 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 12/21/2025, Travis Nathanial Nelson, 41 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 12/22/2025, Marquiese Dequan Sutton, 33 of Huntington, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/11/2025, Jeffrey Wayne Lockard, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/13/2025, Tracy Lynn Stokel, 41 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz for FTA: Theft – Less Than $100.00

On 12/13/2025, Kelly Anne Martone, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/17/2025, Dangelo Amyas Williams Fenwick, 31 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/18/2025, Victoria Lee Wills, 52 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/19/2025, Lauren Michelle Soller, 36 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 12/22/2025, Terry James Mattingly, 27 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Rogue and Vagabond

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

