This recall involves correcting certain devices and does not involve removing them from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without correction.

Affected Products

Product Name Material Number UDI-DI MAGNETOM Verio 10276755 N/A MAGNETOM Skyra (DE) 10432915 04056869006703 Biograph mMR 10433372 04056869006741 MAGNETOM Verio Dot 10684333 04056869006673 MAGNETOM Prisma 10849582 04056869006727 MAGNETOM Skyra fit 10849580 04056869006710 MAGNETOM Verio Dot Upgr. 10684334 04056869006680 MAGNETOM Vida (DE) 11060815 04056869039176 MAGNETOM Skyra (CN) 11410327 04056869227139 MAGNETOM Lumina (DE) 11344916 04056869230740 MAGNETOM Vida Fit 11410481 04056869245188 MAGNETOM Vida (CN) 11516152 04056869260143 MAGNETOM Lumina (CN) 11516153 04056869260136 MAGNETOM Skyra Fit BioMatrix 11516217 04056869299273 MAGNETOM Cima.X Upgr. (DE) 11689304 04056869975245 MAGNETOM Cima.X (DE) 11647158 04056869975221 MAGNETOM Connectom.X 11371480 N/A BIOGRAPH One (DE) 11689172 04068151020472 MAGNETOM Cima.X Fit 11647159 04056869975238 MAGNETOM Cima.X (CN) 11689616 04056869996509

What to Do

If the error message “Magnet Supervision: The average heater power is above the alarm threshold. Please contact Siemens Healthineers Service” appears on your host computer, no further scans can be performed. Follow additional safety actions immediately.

On August 27, 2025, Siemens Healthineers sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction letter recommending the following actions:

If the error message “Magnet Supervision: The average heater power is above the alarm threshold. Please contact Siemens Healthineers Service” appears on the host computer, take the following safety actions: Do not reboot the system. Remove the patient from the system. Lock/secure all access to the scanning room with the system remaining energized at field. Post a “DO NOT USE” notice on or near the device. Call the facility’s local Siemens Healthineers service organization. Make sure all relevant personnel are aware of this issue.

Be aware that the Magnet Stop is only intended for emergencies. DO NOT initiate a manual quench of the magnet unless there is an emergency.

Ensure all designated emergency exit routes remain unobstructed at all times and are properly marked. In particular, the exit from the examination room must be maintained at all times.

Grant access to the system so an inspection can be carried out as directed by Siemens Healthineers service organization.

Make sure all users of affected products and others who may need to be informed receive the relevant safety information provided within the notice and comply with its recommendations.

If the equipment is no longer at the facility, forward the notice to the equipment’s new owner.

You may continue to use the system until an inspection has been performed.

Reason for Correction

Siemens Healthineers is correcting 3 Tesla Siemens Healthineers MRI systems due to the potential for an ice blockage to form or currently exist within the magnet venting system. In the event of a sudden loss of superconductivity, or magnet quench, helium gas may be unable to escape through designated venting paths, leading to pressure build-up within the helium containment system. This pressure build up could rupture the helium containment system, potentially resulting in a massive helium leak into the scanning room. Rupture of the helium containment system may also manifest as an explosion, with overpressure in the MRI room and debris expelled forcefully.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including cold burns, asphyxiation, trauma, and death.

As of August 29, Siemens Healthineers has not reported any serious injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Device Use

Affected 3 Tesla Siemens Healthineers MRI systems include magnetic resonance diagnostic devices (MRDD) and mMR systems, which combine MRDD and Positron Emission Tomography (PET). These devices display the internal structure and/or function of the head, body, or extremities, and may be utilized by appropriately trained health care professionals to aid in the detection, localization, and diagnosis of diseases and disorders.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact the Siemens Healthineers service organization at 1-800-888-7436.

