Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared tree nut allergens, almonds, pecans, and walnuts. Company Name: Atwater's Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Atwater’s of Baltimore, MD, is recalling 197 cookie tins because they contain cookies made with almond, pecan, and walnut allergens. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, almonds, pecans, or walnuts are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The product was distributed from 12/13/2025 through 12/22/2025 in Baltimore, Towson, and Catonsville, MD, and it reached consumers through retail stores and was gifted to three wholesalers.

The product comes in a circular metal tin, with a bow tied around it, and an identifying “Atwater’s cookie tin” label on the bottom of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered that the product containing almonds, pecans, and walnuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the nut allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's labeling process.

Consumers who have purchased cookie tins are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 410-644-3435.