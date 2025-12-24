Building Automation And Control System Market Forecast Building Automation And Control System Market Trends Building Automation And Control System Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Automation And Control System Market to Surpass $165 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Building Automation System market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $180 billion by 2029, with Building Automation And Control System to represent around 92% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $20,447 billion by 2029, the Building Automation And Control System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Building Automation And Control System Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the building automation and control system market in 2029, valued at $62,688 million. The market is expected to grow from $36,481 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising urbanization and favourable government initiatives in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Building Automation And Control System Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the building automation and control system market in 2029, valued at $55,531 million. The market is expected to grow from $32,265 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising construction of green buildings, growing supportive government policies, rising number of commercial infrastructures, increasing investments in premium residential complexes and surge in retrofitting of existing buildings and aging infrastructure.

What will be Largest Segment in the Building Automation And Control System Market in 2029?

The building automation and control system market is segmented by offering into solution and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by offering, accounting for 73% or $120,813 million of the total in 2029. The solution market will be supported by growing demand for integrated systems that streamline building management, rising adoption of smart buildings to enhance energy efficiency, increasing focus on cost reduction and operational optimization, advancements in cloud-based solutions for remote management and a shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

The building automation and control system market is segmented by technology into wired and wireless. The wired market will be the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by technology, accounting for 59% or $96,867 million of the total in 2029. The wired market will be supported by its reliability and stability in transmitting data without interference, the increasing use of wired systems for critical infrastructure that requires consistent performance, the demand for high-speed data transmission for integrated building systems, advancements in wiring technology that improve efficiency and the growing need for secure and robust systems that minimize external disruptions

The building automation and control system market is segmented by end user into residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial market will be the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by end user, accounting for 58% or $95,559 million of the total in 2029. The commercial market will be supported by need for energy optimization to reduce operating costs, increasing focus on sustainability and green building certifications, rising demand for advanced security systems to protect assets, the growing use of data analytics to optimize building operations and the need to ensure compliance with regulations regarding energy consumption and workplace safety.

What is the expected CAGR for the Building Automation And Control System Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the building automation and control system market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Building Automation And Control System Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global building automation and control system market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to building operations, energy management, occupant experience, and urban sustainability worldwide.

Increasing Urbanization - The increasing urbanization will become a key driver of growth in the building automation and control system market by 2029. As urbanization increases, energy consumption in buildings rises. Building automation and control systems optimize energy use by monitoring and controlling heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting and other systems, reducing waste and saving costs. In the era of smart technology, these systems enable buildings to self-regulate, improve security and enhance automation. Additionally, building automation and control system can integrate with city infrastructure to drive larger-scale efficiency. As a result, the increasing urbanization is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Smart City Initiatives - The expansion of smart city initiatives will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the building automation and control system market by 2029. In a smart city, infrastructure is interconnected and highly automated, enabling seamless integration between buildings, transportation, energy grids and other systems. Automation optimizes operations, enhancing efficiency across the city. Prioritizing security, smart cities implement advanced safety features, including surveillance, fire detection and emergency response systems, ensuring rapid reactions to threats and minimizing risks in urban environments. Consequently, the expansion of smart city initiatives is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Investments In Energy Efficiency- The growing investments in energy efficiency within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the building automation and control system market by 2029. Building automation systems (BAS) optimize energy usage by controlling heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting and other systems, reducing waste. As energy efficiency gains importance, more buildings adopt BAS to enhance consumption. With the integration of renewable energy sources, BAS can manage energy use from solar and wind, supporting a transition to sustainable energy models by efficiently balancing energy demand. Therefore, the growing investments in energy efficiency is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Investments In Premium Residential Complexes - The increasing investments in premium residential complexes will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the building automation and control system market by 2029. Premium residential complexes are increasingly incorporating building automation systems (BACS) to meet the demands of affluent buyers seeking convenience, energy efficiency and enhanced security. These systems integrate controls for lighting, security and entertainment, offering remote or automatic management of the living environment. As smart home demand rises, developers are prioritizing BACS to attract high-net-worth individuals desiring personalized, luxurious spaces. Consequently, the increasing investments in premium residential complexes is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Awareness About Indoor Air Quality- The rising awareness about indoor air quality will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the building automation and control system market by 2029. Building automation systems (BACS) optimize heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) operations to ensure effective ventilation, regulate airflow and control temperature and humidity. This helps maintain indoor air quality (IAQ) by preventing the accumulation of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, VOCs and particulate matter. BACS enables efficient management of environmental conditions, fostering a healthier, more comfortable workspace. As a result, the rising awareness about indoor air quality is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Supportive Government Policies- The growing supportive government policies will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the building automation and control system market by 2029. Government policies promoting energy-efficient building practices often include financial incentives, reducing operational costs through automation of lighting, temperature control and security. These incentives make upfront investments in building automation systems more attractive. Consequently, the growing supportive government policies is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Building Automation And Control System Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the building automation and control solutions market, the commercial building automation and control system market, and the wired building automation and control system market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $124 billion in market value by 2029, driven by accelerated adoption of intelligent building systems, rising demand for energy-efficient infrastructure, and increased integration of IoT-enabled control technologies. This momentum reflects a broader shift toward smart, connected buildings that deliver real-time automation, enhanced energy optimization, improved occupant comfort, and stronger regulatory compliance, positioning these markets as key drivers of transformation within the global building automation ecosystem.

The building automation and control solutions market is projected to grow by $48,000 million, the commercial building automation and control system market by $39,522 million, and the wired building automation and control system market by $36,207 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

