LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market to Surpass $38 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Automation Software which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $824 billion by 2029, with Data Centre Automation Software And Services market to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Data Centre Automation Software And Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the data centre automation software and services market in 2029, valued at $14,912 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,240 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing complexity of data centre infrastructure and the high number of internet users.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the data centre automation software and services market in 2029, valued at $13,497 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,512 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing focus on data security and integration with artificial intelligence (AI).

What will be Largest Segment in the Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market in 2029?

The data centre automation software and services market by type into software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of data centre automation software and services market segmented by type, accounting for 61% or $23,125 million of the total in 2029. The software market is supported by the increasing demand for AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions, and security-enhanced automation tools.

The data centre automation software and services market are segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprise. The large enterprise market will be the largest segment of the data centre automation software and services market segmented by organization size, accounting for 69% or $26,388 million of the total in 2029. The large enterprise market is supported by increasing data workloads, rising cloud adoption and AI-driven automation.

The data centre automation software and services market are by end-user into banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare and entertainment and other end-users. The telecommunication market will be the largest segment of the data centre automation software and services market segmented by application, accounting for 27% or $10,179 million of the total in 2029. The telecommunication market is supported by the rapid expansion of 5G networks, cloud computing and IoT 9internet of things), telecom companies increasingly adopt automation solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance security.

What is the expected CAGR for the Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the Data Centre Automation Software And Services leading up to 2029 is 19%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global data centre automation software and services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise IT operations, infrastructure management, and digital transformation strategies worldwide.

Expansion of 5G Networks-The expansion of 5g networks will become a key driver of growth in the data centre automation software and services market by 2029. 5G technology enables faster data transmission, supporting the rise of edge computing, IoT devices and real-time applications, all of which require efficient and automated data centre operations. As network traffic surges, automation software becomes essential for managing complex workflows, optimizing bandwidth, and ensuring seamless connectivity across distributed infrastructures. As a result, expansion of 5g networks is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Complexity of Data Centre Infrastructure- The increasing complexity of data centre infrastructure will become a key driver of growth in the data centre automation software and services market by 2029. Modern data centres handle vast amounts of data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, requiring seamless coordination of computing, storage, and networking resources. As businesses adopt edge computing, AI workloads and high-density servers, manual management becomes inefficient and error-prone. Automation software helps streamline operations by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent workload balancing, reducing downtime and operational costs. Automated security protocols ensure compliance with evolving regulations, addressing cybersecurity challenges. As a result, increasing complexity of data centre infrastructure is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives- The favorable government initiatives will serve as a key growth catalyst data centre automation software and services market by 2029. Many governments worldwide are investing in smart cities, 5G networks and digital transformation projects, driving demand for efficient and automated data centre operations. Regulatory incentives, tax benefits and funding for AI and cloud computing further encourage businesses to adopt automation solutions to enhance scalability and efficiency. Therefore, this favourable government initiatives are projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Growing Popularity Of Hybrid Cloud Designs- The growing popularity of hybrid cloud designs will serve as a key growth catalyst for data centre automation software and services market by 2029. Hybrid cloud environments require sophisticated automation software to manage workloads, optimize resource allocation, and ensure seamless integration between on-premises and cloud infrastructures. This is driving investments in data centre automation platforms that support hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. Therefore, this growing popularity of hybrid cloud designs will is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Data Centre Automation Software And Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the data centre automation and software market, the data centre automation software and services for large enterprise market, and the data centre automation software and services for telecommunication market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $36 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising demand for intelligent infrastructure management, scalable automation frameworks, and seamless cloud integration across enterprise and telecom environments. This surge is fuelled by advancements in AI-driven orchestration, predictive analytics, and software-defined networking (SDN), enabling enhanced agility, reduced operational costs, and improved resource utilization. As organizations accelerate their digital transformation and 5G network expansion, these trends are expected to reshape the global IT and telecommunications landscape, fostering highly efficient, self-optimizing, and energy-aware data centre ecosystems within the broader data centre automation industry.

The data centre automation software and services for large enterprise market are projected to grow by $15,487 million, the data centre automation and software market by $13,891 million, and the data centre automation software and services for telecommunication market by $6,179 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

