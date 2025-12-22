Governor Josh Stein Unlocks More Than $300 Million for Broadband Expansion Projects

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved North Carolina’s proposal to bring high-speed internet service to homes and communities across the state under the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. This approval paves the way for the state to award more than $300 million of its $1.53 billion allocation for projects to expand high-speed internet access to more than 93,000 homes, businesses, and other community institutions across North Carolina.

“Reliable high-speed internet opens doors of opportunity,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Broadband empowers students to learn, helps businesses grow, supports our health care system, and strengthens our economy. With this additional funding, we’re moving one step closer to connecting every household and community in the state.”

“My team has worked tirelessly to ensure we are using a strategic, data-driven, and technology-neutral approach so we can deliver lasting connectivity solutions for all North Carolinians,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione. “This federal approval is a critical step in launching more high-speed internet projects across primarily rural areas to change people’s lives.”

The state plans to launch these projects in mid-2026. Meanwhile, significant broadband expansion is already underway in the state, as the $670 million from the American Rescue Plan Act dedicated for broadband projects will bring high speed connectivity to more than 250,000 homes and businesses across the state by the end of 2026.

After this approval, North Carolina will have more than $1 billion remaining from its $1.53 billion BEAD allocation. While states await guidance for how these funds can be used, Governor Stein recently wrote to the Secretary of Commerce and the NTIA Administrator urging flexibility for how funds can be invested to achieve universal secure high-speed internet and meaningful connectivity for all. His letter highlighted several potential initiatives the state would launch using these funds, addressing issues such as online safety and cybersecurity to protect the state’s networks and reduce scams, workforce development and artificial intelligence training, infrastructure resiliency, and eliminating household barriers to connectivity, which will support things like improved telehealth access and skills-building to improve health outcomes. These initiatives would secure and enhance broadband connections while driving innovation and economic growth and preparing North Carolina to lead in the digital economy.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity, the BEAD program, and Governor Stein’s plan to close the digital divide, please visit ncbroadband.gov.

View the approved BEAD program awards at ncbroadband.gov/BEADFinalProposal.