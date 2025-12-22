The New Blueprint for Modern Holiday Hosting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For anyone hosting this holiday season, a menu that caters to all guests’ preferences and lets everyone raise a glass their way is key. Recent research shows that 94% of people who purchase non-alcoholic beverages also purchase beer, wine, or spirits.This behavior is part of the "zebra striping” trend reflecting a growing shift in modern socializing. From spacing out servings and alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic options to choosing lower-ABV twists on classic cocktails, today’s social gatherings are all about empowerment and choice.The Serve & Sip cocktail book series, from Diageo, is a modern blueprint for responsible hosting and creating classic cocktails featuring non-alcoholic, lower-alcohol, and traditional recipes. This is especially useful for holiday gatherings, when accommodating every guest’s preference is key.For more information, please visit https://www.Diageo.com/ServeAndSip3 Visit us on social media:Reflect, explore, and gain insights about your relationship with alcohol:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.