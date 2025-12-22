CHITA Partners with Chip Wade’s Perch Treehouse Project

CHITA has proudly sponsored ‘The Perch Treehouse Project - The Jenny’ by Chip Wade in the North Georgia mountains.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, has proudly sponsored ‘The Perch Treehouse Project - The Jenny’ by Chip Wade in the North Georgia mountains.The Perch Treehouses are three luxury ‘treehouses’ at Pinhoti Peak, Georgia, each named after a type of turkey. CHITA is proudly showcased in The Jenny, designed with a feminine touch through floral accents, soft textiles, and white finish appliances, creating an inviting atmosphere of relaxation and serenity.“We were proud to be part of The Perch Treehouse Project and to contribute CHITA’s modern, comfortable pieces to such a thoughtfully created, nature-inspired setting,” said Steve, CEO of CHITA.Chip Wade developed The Perch Treehouses to showcase the latest innovations in design, construction, home appliances, and luxury living. While these “treehouses are built to withstand the elements, they are nestled among the trees to provide an elevated nature experience. Each house has its own unique character: The Tom embodies a masculine aesthetic, and the Jake features a transitional design.CHITA’s design philosophy naturally aligns with The Perch’s vision. Known for its modern, functional furniture made for everyday living, CHITA creates pieces that balance design, comfort, and sustainability—qualities that mirror the purpose-driven craftsmanship behind The Perch Treehouses. Designed for real homes and real families, CHITA’s furniture is trusted by hundreds of thousands of American households seeking stylish yet livable interiors.Guests staying in The Jenny can experience CHITA’s Rosa Swiven Counter Stool ( https://bit.ly/48QCFKX ), Jolie Performance Boucle Swivel Accent Chair ( https://bit.ly/48QCQpB ), the Bella Modern Swivel Accent Chairs ( https://bit.ly/4b2sNiy ), and the Neta Modern Boucle Upholstered Bed Frame ( https://bit.ly/4b0ch2r ), each selected to enhance both comfort and functionality while maintaining a cohesive, modern aesthetic.“We design furniture for real homes and everyday living, and we hope guests feel inspired to bring that same sense of comfort and functionality into their own spaces,” said Steve.Now available for vacation, The Jenny invites visitors to immerse themselves in thoughtful design, modern comfort, and refined connection to nature. For more information on CHITA’s products, click here About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

