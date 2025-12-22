Snowmobile Crash in Colebrook

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

December 22, 2025

Colebrook, NH – On Sunday December 21, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile in the ditch off East Colebrook Road in Colebrook, NH. It was reported that the machine looked as if it had been in a crash. A Conservation Officer responded to the scene of the crash to investigate.

An investigation determined that the owner and operator of the snowmobile, identified as Jason Bourgeois, 47, of Hooksett, was operating illegally on East Colebrook Road the previous night when he lost control and crashed. The crash was not reported to authorities at the time. The closest snowmobile trail crossing was located almost a mile away from the crash scene. Bourgeois sustained no serious injuries and was given a ride back to his rental house by someone who had come across the crash. The local club snowmobile trails were closed due to insufficient snow cover.

After an initial investigation, it appears that speed and riding on a public way with a snowmobile were the leading factors in this crash. The crash is still under investigation, but Bourgeois faces multiple charges.

New Hampshire would like to remind all riders to never ride on unapproved public ways and to check with their local club for the status of trail closures before heading out to ride.