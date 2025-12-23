Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market Report 2025_Competitor.webp

The Business Research Company's Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System market is dominated by a mix of global instrumentation leaders and specialized regional solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-speed hardware, advanced sensor integration, and scalable software platforms to strengthen market presence and meet the growing demand for precise, real-time data insights. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology partnerships, and strategic expansion within the rapidly evolving DAQ ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market?

According to our research, Emerson Electric Co led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The Test & Measurement division of the company is partially involved in data acquisition (DAQ) system market, provides software-connected automated test and measurement systems designed to enhance efficiency and innovation across various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive and electronics. These systems are designed to collect, analyze and manage data from various sensors and instruments, facilitating automated testing and measurement processes across diverse industries such as semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defense.

How Concentrated Is the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects industry’s diverse application requirements, specialized measurement needs, and the presence of long-established engineering firms serving niche segments. Leading vendors such as HBK World, Emerson Electric Co., Keysight Technologies Inc., Spectris PLC through its brands HBM, Brüel & Kjær, and Omega, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, ABB Group, General Electric, Tektronix, Inc., and Dewesoft maintain strong positions through high-precision instrumentation portfolios and trusted engineering expertise, while smaller firms provide tailored, application-specific solutions. As demand for high-speed, real-time measurement expands across manufacturing, automotive testing, energy systems, and research, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of leading players.

• Leading companies include:

o HBK World (5%)

o Emerson Electric Co. (4%)

o Keysight Technologies Inc. (4%)

o Spectris PLC (HBM and Bruel & Kjaer and Omega) (1%)

o Siemens AG (1%)

o ABB Group (1%)

o General Electric (GE) Company (1%)

o Tektronix, Inc (1%)

o DEWETRON (1%)

o Dewesoft (1%)

Request a free sample of the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6258&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: National Instruments Corporation, MDS Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Fortive Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Data Translation, Inc., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tektronix, Inc., Lansmont Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Moog Inc., FMK Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., National Instruments Corporation, Tektronix, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innova Technologies, Dataforth Corporation, Beijing Gemotech Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Seelong Intelligent Technology (Luoyang) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Toprie Electronics Co., Ltd., Sitan Instrument Co., Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc. and Dewesoft d.o.o. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK), IMC Test & Measurement GmbH, Acquitek, Luchsinger S.r.l., Dewesoft UK Ltd. and Amber Instruments Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Elmark Automatyka Sp. z o.o., DATAQ Instruments (Poland), Yottavolt and Metravib (Acoem Group) are leading companies in this region.

• South America: National Instruments Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens AG) and Emerson Electric Co. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• High-performance measurement solutions in DAQ systems are transforming the development of advanced solutions, including next-generation bus-powered USB DAQ devices.

• Example: Emerson NI mioDAQ (September 2024) assigns the capabilities of engineers working on complex electronic technologies, providing improved measurement performance and a streamlined setup process.

• These innovative system offers unique features such as high-speed, high-resolution measurements with up to 20-bit resolution and simultaneous sampling of up to 16 channels.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced high-speed DAQ systems to strengthen technological leadership to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic investments in R&D to expand sensor, connectivity, and signal-processing capabilities

• Focusing on integrated hardware–software ecosystems to improve data accuracy, automation, and user experience

• Leveraging cloud-enabled analytics and IoT connectivity to deliver scalable for scalable risk management

Access the detailed Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-acquisition-daq-system-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.