When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 19, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 19, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby they may have become exposed to very low levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137) Company Name: Direct Source Seafood LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

December 19, 2025, Direct Source Seafood LLC, Bellevue, WA, is recalling approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp, imported from Indonesia, sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The recalled frozen raw shrimp products are as follows, as shown in the images further below:

Retailer Brand Product Size UPC Code Best By Date Store Locations Dates of Sale Price Chopper Market 32 1-lb bags 0 41735

01358 3 04/22/27,

04/23/27,

04/24/27,

04/26/27 or

04/27/27 CT, MA, NH, NY, PA, and VT After July 11, 2025 Jewel-Osco

Albertsons

Safeway

Lucky

Supermarket Waterfront Bistro 2-lb bags 021130

13224-9 APR 25,

2027 or

APR 26,

2027 CO, IA, ID, IL, IN,

MT, ND, NV, OR,

UT, and WY On or after June 30,2025

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cs-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products manufactured in Indonesia by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods). As noted in the FDA statement issued on 10/7/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. marketplace.”

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased affected shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 425-455-2291 Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm PST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Advisory