Cater Directly Launches AI-Powered Event Platform That Modernizes Event Planning

A unified marketplace for catering, venues, event rentals, and staffing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cater Directly today announced the launch of its AI-powered event services platform, designed to modernize how businesses plan and book events. Built around four core services — catering, venues, event rentals, and staffing — Cater Directly brings the full event planning process into one unified system.For decades, event planning has been manual, fragmented, and expensive. Businesses either hired human event planners and paid upfront just to receive proposals, or spent hours coordinating food, venues, rentals, and staff across disconnected platforms — often without knowing what the best option was.Cater Directly was built to change that.“This is one of the last major industries still relying on disconnected tools and manual coordination,” said a Cater Directly spokesperson. “AI has transformed industries like travel, logistics, and finance. Event planning was next — but it required the right foundation to make it possible.”Why AI event planning is possible nowAI event planners were not practical until now because the data needed to support them did not exist in one place. Event information such as availability, pricing, capacities, dietary requirements, logistics, and service rules has traditionally been scattered across vendors, emails, and spreadsheets.Cater Directly brings that data together in a single platform. By unifying catering, venues, rentals, and staffing into one system, Cater Directly enables AI to generate real recommendations instantly — giving clients guidance, options, and pricing in seconds without waiting days or paying upfront planning fees.Making event planning accessibleCater Directly’s AI planners remove much of the time and labor traditionally required to plan an event, making professional-level planning accessible to more businesses. Human event experts remain available whenever needed, and optional full-service coordination and on-site management are offered for organizations that want a hands-off experience.At its core, Cater Directly is a marketplace built around the services events actually need — with AI making those services easier to access and coordinate.A new approach to event marketplacesWhile many platforms focus on a single part of the process — such as ezCater for catering or Peerspace for venues — Cater Directly is designed to support the full event lifecycle in one place. This approach represents a shift from single-category marketplaces to intelligent event infrastructure built for speed, clarity, and scale.Cater Directly is initially launching in the San Francisco Bay Area, with plans to expand nationally.To learn more, visit https://www.caterdirectly.com About Cater DirectlyCater Directly is an AI-powered event platform that unifies catering, venues, event rentals, and staffing in one system. By combining rich event data, intelligent planning, and human expertise, Cater Directly helps businesses plan and execute events faster and with greater confidence.

